[October 26, 2021] New Poll Reveals Significant Changes to Seniors' Lives and Values Since Onset of COVID-19 Pandemic

Findings released today from a new Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) national poll indicate the extent to which seniors' health - and their values related to health - have been affected since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Overall, four-in-five seniors reported that their lives have changed since the start of the pandemic. For many, these changes may have a lasting effect on what they value going forward and which could shape their choices during the fall 2021 Medicare Annual Election Period, which opened on Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005320/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) The national poll of 1,003 seniors aged 64+ was conducted in partnership with Kelton Global. When it comes to seniors' personal health, the social and mental aspects have taken the biggest toll from the pandemic, with one-in-two (51%) seniors reporting that they spend more time alone and 43% indicating that they spend less time doing the things that bring them joy. Senior women are more likely than their male counterparts to report that they feel sad more often (26% v. 15%) and feel less independent than ever before (21% v. 13%). Despite these feelings, when asked if they had met virtually with a mental health specialist during the pandemic, only 3% of seniors indicated that they had done so. Seniors' physical health has also been negatively impacted, with one-in-two (52%) seniors reporting that their physical activity level has decreased since March 2020, and one-in-four (26%) having experienced a decrease in the amount of sleep they get each night. Despite preconceived notions that seniors tend to shy away from technology, such as telehealth and video meeting tools, the poll revealed the opposite: more than four-in-five (84%) seniors used technology to manage their health and wellness during the pandemic. Among them, one-in-three used telehealth to meet with their doctor during the pandemic. "While we have known about the acute effects the pandemic has had on our natons' seniors, this new data sheds light on many of the long-lasting effects that will impact how they live their lives going forward," said Kathy Driscoll, MSN, RN, CCM (News - Alert) , Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Humana. "Health plans should take particular notice, since it is critical to understand all the evolving needs of seniors - health, social and behavioral - as the industry increasingly moves toward models of 'whole health' senior care and coverage."



The Pandemic's Effects on Seniors' Values & Priorities The pandemic appears to have underscored the preciousness of time and the need to focus on what's most meaningful. For many seniors, that includes family, friends, travel and getting vaccinated:

75% value spending more time in person with family and friends than before the pandemic.

67% say doing things they value and bring them joy will be at the top of their list following the pandemic.

