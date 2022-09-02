TMCnet News
New State of Salesforce Survey Reveals Rising Importance of Enterprise-Wide Cloud-Based System Integration
ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, today announced the results of a new survey on the state of Salesforce integration. It shows enterprises increasingly looking to streamline their customer experience by integrating their enterprise systems. Few, however, have found the right path to get there. The survey findings detailed in Jitterbit’s 2021 State of Salesforce Integration report also reveal how most companies are using Salesforce SalesCloud today but have goals to expand their Salesforce footprint into new areas.
Based on responses from more than 100 companies with sizes ranging from fewer than 500 to greater than 5,000 employees and representing several segments from IT and Software Development to Sales and Marketing to HR to Customer Service and Support, the survey showed:
To learn more about the survey findings, register here for a free webinar hosted by Jitterbit’s Kunal Mehta on October 26. It’s part of a Salesforce Integration Virtual Coffee Break Series that includes a session covering Jitterbit customer case studies on October 27, and an eye-opening session on October 28 entitled “Don’t Waste Your Time on Integration.”
