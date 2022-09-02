TMCnet News
New Cologuard® Modeling Data Show Patient Navigation Matters When Reaching Underserved Populations for Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Screening
MADISON, Wis., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) today shared data from modeling analyses that demonstrate Cologuard (mt-sDNA), with its included patient navigation system, provides a greater reduction in incidence and mortality from colorectal cancer (CRC) compared to annual fecal immunochemical test (FIT), when it included outreach, with or without a mailed annual FIT, using real world adherence rates in a simulated Medicaid population. Cologuard remained cost-effective in all the real-world adherence scenarios modeled. The modeling analyses were consistent with the CISNET Colorectal Working Group models when using 100% adherence rates.
Cologuard Data Models Impact on CRC Incidence, Mortality and Cost Effectiveness in a Medicaid Population
The Exact Sciences Laboratories Patient Navigation Program features on-demand phone support, reminder phone calls, texts and emails at no additional cost with each Cologuard test ordered.
These new data, generated from the CRC-AIM microsimulation model, will be presented in an ACG Presidential Award-winning poster titled, "Cost-Effectiveness of Stool-Based Colorectal Cancer Screening Using Reported Real-World Adherence Rates in a Medicare Population." (P1181)
"Colorectal cancer screening rates need improvement, and they are particularly low in vulnerable populations,"1 said Paul Limburg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Screening at Exact Sciences. "Exact Sciences Laboratories' patient navigation program answers any question around sample collection and offers phone and text reminders to complete the testing process. It is a way to help all patients, including vulnerable patients, prioritize their health and get up to date with CRC screening."
Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer impacting both men and women in the U.S. Earlier detection of colorectal cancer through effective screening has been shown to improve clinical outcomes.2,3
All abstracts and posters presented at the meeting can be accessed through this link. Additional Cologuard abstracts accepted for presentation include:
Adherence to colorectal cancer screening and associated healthcare resource utilization, a longitudinal analysis in US Medicare population with ten years follow-up (PO246)
Colorectal cancer screening rates and associated charactristics among US Medicare beneficiaries aged 66-75 years old in 2016-2018 (PO245)
Impact of mt-sDNA in a colorectal cancer screening clinical practice: a real-world survey (PO247)
Multitarget stool DNA testing has a high positive predictive value for colorectal neoplasia on the second round of testing (P1318)
Initial colorectal cancer screenings after turning 50-year-old and follow-up screening patterns after positive FIT or multitarget stool DNA testing among average-risk population (P1330)
Colorectal cancer screening and adherence rates among average-risk population enrolled in a national health insurance provider during 2009-2018 (P2345)
Note: Oncotype is a registered trademark of Genomic Health, Inc. Exact Sciences and Cologuard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Exact Sciences Corporation.
About Cologuard
The Cologuard test result should be interpreted with caution. A positive test result does not confirm the presence of cancer. Patients with a positive test result should be referred for diagnostic colonoscopy. A negative test result does not confirm the absence of cancer. Patients with a negative test result should discuss with their doctor when they need to be tested again. False positives and false negative results can occur. In a clinical study, 13% of people without cancer received a positive result (false positive) and 8% of people with cancer received a negative result (false negative). Rx only.
Medicare and most major insurers cover Cologuard. For more information about Cologuard, visit www.cologuard.com.
1 American Cancer Society. Colorectal Cancer Facts & Figures 2020-2022. Atlanta: American Cancer Society; 2020.
