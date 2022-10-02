TMCnet News
|
New Research Shows Most Americans are Unaware of Their Daily Water Consumption
According to new research conducted by global research agency Opinium on behalf of American Water, Americans underestimate the amount of what they use daily by 90%. Most believe they use less than 100 gallons of water each day, when the actual number is more than 2,000 gallons on average (according to Water Footprint Network). This figure considers the water consumed by individuals directly (e.g. dishwashing or watering the lawn) and indirectly (e.g. the water required to produce food). With the majority of Americans underestimating their own personal water usage, the study also found a lack of awareness for water consumption in specific areas of their lives as well.
Ahead of the annual observance of the Value of Water's Imagine a Day Without Water on October 21st, the survey asked a nationally representative sample of more than 2,000 Americans to reflect on their daily water consumption and how much water is required to produce many common items we consume daily. The findings revealed that - regardless of gender, homeownership, or age - Americans are largely unaware of just how large their water footprint is and the variety of ways in which water impacts their everyday lives.
"We all know water is a vital part of our daily lives for drinking and basic hygiene, but we often don't consider the water needed to produce the foods we eat or even the clothes we wear," said Dr. Lauren Weinrich, Principal Scientist, Water Research & Development at American Water. "As part of our commitment to provide clean, safe, reliable drinking water for our customers, it's important to raise public awareness of the true value of water. During this year's Imagine a Day Without Water we want to help educate our customers on the importance of water, but also ways they can participate in the efforts to support water efficiency and conservation."
The study revealed Americans' various underestimations of water consumption for products they likely use every day:
Key Findings:
By Gender
Generational Gaps
Homeowners vs. Renters
Conservation Habits
Nine in 10 Americans are likely to try at least one new habit to conserve water in 2022, with little resistance to incorporate water-conserving habits in the coming year:
Although Americans are willing to incorporate lifestyle changes to conserve more water, this isn't always the case in practice. The most common wasteful activity Americans do is leave the faucet on while brushing their teeth, with one in five (19%) doing this every day. Assuming people are brushing their teeth twice a day for a minute each time, this would waste three gallons of water each day or 1.5 gallons each minute. With nearly 20% of the U.S. adults doing this daily, that means around 149.9 million gallons of water are lost every day to this easily changeable routine.
"By making small lifestyle changes and reducing your own water footprint - even by simply turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth or washing a full load of dishes each day - we can make a big difference," said Weinrich.
American Water is committed to meeting customers' water needs while simultaneously saving 15% in water delivered per customer, by 2035, compared to a 2015 baseline. Over the past five years, American Water has already accomplished a 4.3% reduction in water delivered per customer. American Water's full Sustainability Report can be found on the company's website.
For more information on American Water and how you can reduce your water footprint, visit amwater.com.
About American Water
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021005121/en/
09/22/2011
02/04/2010
10/08/2010
Continental Breakfast - For Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 8:15am
Future of Work #TECHSUPERSHOW Expo Hall Open
Date: 2/11/22
Time: 9:30am-1:00pm
7 Elements of a Successful Cannabis VAR
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 10:00-10:55am