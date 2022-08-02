TMCnet News
New Report From Deloitte Digital and Twilio Reveals Disconnect Between Leader Perceptions and Consumer Values Around Trust, Provides Pathway for Brands to Close the Trust Gap
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital, the experience consultancy, and Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced the results of a joint study exploring the divergent perceptions of trust between consumers and business leaders in the United States.
For many consumers, trust is the deciding factor when it comes to separating a business from its competition. Not only can trust help bring customers through the door, but it can also help keep them there — reducing churn and lowering acquisition costs. While that seems like a simple concept to employ, this new research uncovered a significant chasm between the way consumers and B2C leaders define and establish trust. The findings reveal that many leaders are overly confident about almost every dimension of customer trust in their brands, and as a result are leaving sizable business value on the table. The resulting report takes a closer look at how these two groups evaluate key trust signals and offers tangible actions that brands can implement to foster trust with their customers.
The joint report, "Close the Trust Gap to Unlock Business Value," begins by defining the four elements of trust — humanity, transparency, capability and reliability — and then dives into actionable insights developed by Deloitte Digital and Twilio. In total, the report produced dozens of insights. A sampling of these insights includes:
"The lack of consumer trust is pervasive, yet we find that business leaders are consistently over-estimating the trust that customers have in their brands," commented Ashley Reichheld, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and the creator of Deloitte Digital's HX TrustID™ platform. "Leaders must focus on measuring, predicting and acting to rebuild consumer trust so that they can foster meaningful differentiation and resilient customer loyalty. Trust is the key to accelerating growth and delivering value."
"Businesses have been forced to reevaluate how they build and maintain relationships with their customers in a digital-first world," said Glenn Weinstein, chief customer officer at Twilio. "With so many digital interactions between businesses and customers, there are more opportunities to strengthen or damage customer trust at every touchpoint. Our research with Deloitte Digital shows some tangible ways to deepen relationships by building trust in the ways that matter most to customers."
The "Close the Trust Gap to Unlock Business Value" study was conducted in the summer of 2021, surveying 1,000 consumers and 500 leaders of large, business-to-consumer enterprises in the United States about the business value of trust and the key factors that contribute to a brand's trustworthiness. The research was conducted by Lawless Research and commissioned by Deloitte Digital and Twilio. Deloitte Digital drew from years of experience helping clients assess, prepare and implement digital innovations and understandings gained from its "HX TrustID" study to articulate the dimensions and mechanics of trust and inform actionable insights. Twilio provided experience and leading practices to the report development and findings, as a leading customer engagement platform that brings together globally trusted digital channels, data-driven personalization, and leading engagement tools that power over one trillion interactions annually. For more actionable insights on consumer perceptions and the business value of trust, access the full report here.
Deloitte Digital helps companies create new growth by elevating the human experience — with connected ideas, technology and talent. Our ambition is to make the best customer-oriented organizations in the world. Alongside all of Deloitte, we foster the connections necessary to shape a better future for our clients, our culture, our society and our planet. Visit www.deloittedigital.com or follow Deloitte Digital on LinkedIn or Twitter to learn more.
About Twilio
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.
