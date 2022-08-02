TMCnet News
New Look Implements CGS BlueCherry PLM Solution to Streamline Business Processes
LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that London-based retailer New Look went live with BlueCherry® Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) from CGS. PLM is an essential module within the BlueCherry Enterprise Suite of solutions, providing end-to-end capabilities for retail, apparel, and consumer lifestyle brands.
New Look was seeking to reduce siloed systems, establish better control and visibility of purchasing across the whole supply chain and implement a configurable PLM platform to benefit New Look’s whole landscape. The retailer wanted a single solution and found BlueCherry PLM can help support the retailer's growth, eliminate manual processes, and improve overall productivity. Additionally, the CGS team's expertise and resources in retail and apparel provided reassurance to New Look.
“We have been working with CGS for a number of years and the PLM software forms a core part of our trading system. CGS provides a collaborative way of working with New Look and this has been key to us as we have implemented and expanded our usage of the BlueCherry solution,” said Claire Dunford, BMD Support Senior Manager, New Look.
“The rapidly changing retail industry has elevated the need for digital optimization – from concept to consumer,” said Paul Magel, president, Business Applications division, CGS. “As more fashion and retail brands like New Look embrace a multichannel customer experience, CGS has a unique blend of expertise and slutions to help them achieve their goals and improve their business processes. We are excited to continue our relationship with New Look as it elevates its digital mission to further fashion globally.”
The CGS BlueCherry® PLM is a best-in-class product lifecycle management solution for fashion and consumer lifestyle products companies, providing a comprehensive set of tools to manage the entire product lifecycle. In addition to core product data management (PDM), bill of materials (BOM), technical specifications and other commonly available PLM tools, BlueCherry PLM draws from its enterprise solution heritage to deliver a broader set of integrated line planning, design, product development, sourcing, and production capabilities to meet the demands of today's rapidly changing marketplace.
