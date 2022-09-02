TMCnet News
New Report Ranks the Top 40 US Cleantech Hubs
BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) calling for "immediate, rapid, and large-scale" changes to limit warming, the search for climate solutions is more urgent than ever. Fortunately, a new report shows that cleantech is gaining momentum in the United States.
The 2021 Cleantech Innovation Hubs Survey, from Colorado-based venture capital and research firm Saoradh Enterprise Partners (SEP), is the first ranking of cleantech innovation hubs in the US. SEP defines innovation hubs as functioning geographic ecosystems based on research funding, technology development, venture formation, and other metrics. The report ranks the 40 strongest cleantech ecosystems in the nation and characterizes their strengths and weaknesses.
Ahead of the milestone COP26 later this month, SEP aims to provide investors, corporations, policymakers, and other stakeholders with a mission-critical roadmap for where to develop cleantech in the US.
Key insights from the report include:
SEP's data shows that there's a resource gap leaving cleantech innovations with a limited runway to succeed. "With something as urgent as climate change, that's a stunning oversight. We must optimize where resources are going," said Nelson. "If investors and other stakeholders pay attention, we'll be positioned to identify and commercialize untapped tech and direct the resources needed to build a sustainable future."
The Top 10 Cleantech Innovation Hubs
"The Innovation Hub Survey serves as a valuable tool to enable the tracking of innovation and entrepreneurship across the United States. Understanding our current landscape and its gaps will help us inclusively expand and engage with new innovators, which will aid in sustaining our clean energy future," said Kimberlee Ott, Network Innovation Manager at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
"Investing in cleantech innovation, ideas, products, and technologies to help us live sustainably, is an essential part of addressing climate change. The SEP 2021 Cleantech Innovation Hubs Survey is a great tool to help map the potential for stronger cleantech ecosystems across the US and highlights regions where today's investments can build the industries of tomorrow," said Elena Crete, Head of the Climate & Energy Program at the United Nations' Sustainable Development Solutions Network.
The whitepaper summary of the Hubs Survey, with the complete list of the top 40 hubs, can be found at www.saoradh.com/hubs.
