New Research Reveals Europe's Largest Companies are Ignoring Candidates
PARIS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite talent shortages in a labor market where the competition for talent has never been fiercer, companies are still lagging in innovation and failing to prioritize the candidate experience. Although there is AI-powered technology specifically designed to provide a seamless job search, 91% of European companies don't offer a digital assistant on the career site for immediate assistance, according to research released today from iCIMS, the talent cloud company. Additionally, more than 50% of the largest European companies do not reply to a candidate within two weeks of receiving an application and the majority of responses are from a generic email address. This leaves candidates unsure of where they stand, while companies are missing out on opportunities to personalize the experience.
iCIMS' Candidate Experience Report explores the journey candidates go through at the largest European companies.
iCIMS' new Candidate Experience Report explores the journey people go through as they search for and apply to jobs at the largest European companies. The findings confirm that many companies are not providing a 21st-century experience fit for virtual hiring needs, despite innovative technologies and process advancements that are available. The report will help employers to evaluate, compare, and improve aplication processes and talent experiences through the career site and other engagement technologies so they can effectively attract top talent in this competitive labor market.
"It is anything but 'business as usual' as talent shortages impact businesses worldwide and leaders are challenged to transform their approach and technologies to be successful in this new world of work," said Mickael Cabrol, managing director, EMEA, iCIMS. "Our research shows companies may want to reconsider how their recruiting programs and content represent their brand as a whole. Tomorrow, we will be hosting our first virtual INSPIRE European Summit to connect the European talent community, share talent strategies that work, and empower leaders to innovate and embrace future workforce needs."
Key findings include:
The research was conducted in partnership with HEC Junior Conseil, the Junior Enterprise of HEC, the number one business school in Europe, according to the Financial Times. This study evaluated the user design and experience on career sites, the number of clicks required to find a relevant job, application complexity, speed of response from the employer, the usage of modern engagement tools and more.
European-based leaders looking to build strong, diverse teams are also encouraged to register for the free, virtual INSPIRE European Summit on Oct. 21. The event will be hosted by iCIMS and UNLEASH and will feature talent transformation stories from some of the most innovative companies in Europe.
