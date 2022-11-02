[October 19, 2021] New York City Non-profit Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow Doubles Down to Strengthen Workforce in the Post-pandemic World

Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow (OBT), a New York City-based non-profit organization that has been serving youth, individuals, and families in underserved communities in Brooklyn and Queens since 1983 to break the cycle of poverty and inequity through education, job training, and employment, has announced the re-opening of its classrooms, the appointment of a new CEO and four new board members, and its plan for a GivingTuesday fundraising event. After 18 months of online learning, OBT has re-opened its doors for in-person classroom learning. "While we were happy to continue offering our programs to our students virtually throughout the pandemic and are proud of our students for adapting and learning under such circumstances, we are thrilled to be back together as a classroom community. The value of in-person classroom engagement to enrich the learning experience cannot be underestimated," said Courtney Granger, Vice President of Programs at OBT. In August of this year, OBT announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Darlene Williams. "Over centuries, New York City has demonstrated its ability to overcome adversity, and partnerships have always been paramount," said Williams, "Now, emerging from the pandemic, programs like ours, which serve as a bridge to economic opportunity for underserved youth and young adults while strengthening the workforce in New York City, are critical to recovery. We look forward to contributing to the success of our students, our communities, and our city in the coming months." OBT also welcomed four new members to its Board of Directors: Jennifer Baxi, Katie Bruce, Rachel Kuo and Alison Muller. "We are delighted to expand our board diversity and experience with the addition of Jennifer, Katie, Rachel, and Alison. I look forward to contributing with them to continue propelling OBT's growth and success," said Vincent Chirico, OBT Board Chairperson.



Building upon this growth and momentum, as well as the desire of communities to give back through global generosity movements such as GivingTuesday, OBT is hosting its virtual "Building Futures - Recovery & Beyond" event on November 30, 2021. This year's event will focus on creating opportunities in the digital age and will feature inspiring stories of success from OBT teachers, students, and supporters. We are honored to have Cheryl Wills, Television Personality & Spectrum (News - Alert) News NY1 Anchor, as our special guest host. This event is open to all - please register here: https://obtjobs.org/events/building-futures-recovery-and-beyond/. About Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow

Founded in 1983, Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow (OBT) is a New York City-based non-profit organization with locations in Brooklyn, Queens, and The Bronx, whose mission is to is to break the cycle of poverty and inequity through education, training, and employment. OBT trains and supports at-risk young adults, helping them to acquire the personal and professional skills necessary to achieve rewarding employment, self-sufficiency, and a productive future. Recently named one of the 100 most effective organizations by the Social Impact Exchange, OBT's impact in the greater New York City community is often recognized in various media circles.

To learn more about OBT, visit www.obtjobs.org. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006091/en/

