[October 19, 2021] New Talent Acquisition Technology Research from Nucleus Research Reinforces Hiring Challenges

In the past year, employers went from bracing for an increase in applicants to enduring mass resignations and having to rebuild employee headcounts from scarce talent pools. This abrupt change has led talent acquisition needs to shift from vetting and assessment capabilities to tools that attract and engage quality candidates according to the 2021 Talent Acquisition Technology Matrix from Nucleus Research. "While vendors have shifted much of their focus to address hiring challenges, customers continue to benefit from capabilities that enable recruiters and hiring managers to collaborate remotely," said Research Manager Evelyn McMullen. "Analytics tools have also been helpful in giving organizations full visibility into their talent acquisition process and providing insight into how they can best prepare for an unpredictable future." The five identified leaders in the space continue to make investments in augmenting capabilities for all functions of talent acquisition while competing for market leadership in candidate attraction and engagement. ClearCompany brings recruiting, onboarding, performance management, and workplace planning together in a single location

brings recruiting, onboarding, performance management, and workplace planning together in a single location Greenhoue offers two solutions for talent acquisition, Greenhouse Recruiting and Greenhouse Onboarding, to add efficiency to hiring processes for organizations of all sizes

offers two solutions for talent acquisition, Greenhouse Recruiting and Greenhouse Onboarding, to add efficiency to hiring processes for organizations of all sizes iCIMS Talent Cloud platform helps both global, enterprise and mid-sized customers attract, engage, hire, and advance talent

Talent Cloud platform helps both global, enterprise and mid-sized customers attract, engage, hire, and advance talent Talentsoft, a Cegid Company, offers Hello Talent as its recruiting solution, which provides multi-channel recruiting through agency portals, Talentsoft CRM, and a gamified mobile app that encourages employee referrals.

offers Hello Talent as its recruiting solution, which provides multi-channel recruiting through agency portals, Talentsoft CRM, and a gamified mobile app that encourages employee referrals. Zoho (News - Alert) Recruit covers the full breadth of use cases in corporate hiring and staffing agencies, including functionality for candidate sourcing, interview scheduling, background screening, and digital signatures to accelerate hiring processes



