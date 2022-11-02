TMCnet News
New Tintri VMstore NVMe-based Platforms Deliver the Latest Pinnacle in Performance, Density and Scale
Next-Generation VMstore T7000 Platforms with 30% Performance Boost and Fully Autonomous Operations Drive Better End User Application Experiences
CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri®, a DDN® subsidiary and the leading provider of auto adaptive, workload intelligent platforms, today expanded its line of VMstore™ T7000 NVMe-based systems to include the VMstore T7060 and T7040 platforms. VMstore, the world's most intelligent storage management system, features AI-driven autonomous operations, app-level visibility and real-time and predictive analytics for hands-off operations for nearly all administrative tasks – reducing administrative overhead by as much as 95%.
"As enterprise storage is more and more being managed by IT generalists and other constituencies that do not have a deep storage background, ease of use has become an increasingly critical purchase criteria," said Eric Burgener, research vice president, Infrastructure Systems Platforms and Technologies, IDC. "Ease of storage management has always been a differentiating value proposition for Tintri, and their new NVMe-based storage platforms feature enhanced artificial intelligence-driven operations that make these systems even easier to use."
"The Workload Intelligence driven efficiencies and optimizations of VMstore are the reason it has held the title of the most revolutionary storage management appliance on the market for more than a decade," said Graham Breeze, vice president of Products, Tintri. "VMstore truly is a self-driving system that provides the unparalleled VM density required for deploying virtual infrastructures and accommodating the enterprise's dynamics and changing needs."
