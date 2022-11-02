[October 19, 2021] New Research Reveals Automation and Unification Enable a More Cohesive Defense of the Enterprise Attack Surface

Cyware, the industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion platform provider, today revealed new research detailing the challenges affecting modern security operations teams and the negative business impact of siloed security operations. According to the study, " Forrester (News - Alert) Opportunity Snapshot: Automation and Unification Enable a Cohesive Attack Surface Defense," published today, 71% of security leaders report their teams need access to threat intelligence, security operations data, incident response data, and vulnerability data, yet 65% of respondents find it very challenging to provide security teams with cohesive data access. "With today's evolving threats, security operations teams cannot succeed without the access to and a centralized view of the data from other cyber and IT applications within their environments," said Anuj Goel, CEO, Cyware. "This research paints a picture for CISOs to better understand the technology and data fusion challenges preventing their SOCs from enabling true collective defense. These common hurdles should shine a spotlight on the need for organizations to break the silos by better unifying their security teams, processes and technologies to bolster defenses and more proactively defend their assets." According to this commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Cyware, the growth of dynamic attack surfaces requires that leaders evaluate their firms' security approach and adapt it to a unified collective defense foundation in order to remain viable. Those who acknowledge the risks of not unifying will explore security tools and functions, such as SOAR technologies to support their efforts. Summary of Key Findings: < > ? 64% of respondents note that sharing cyber threat intelligence between their organizations' security operations center (SOC), incident response and threat intelligence teams is limited. Organizations also cite several data silos and data access issues that hamper their ability to achieve collective defense.



? Top obstacles to unifying technologies include cross team collaboration (55%), data silos within security teams (47%), discovering and accessing data (45%) and functional silos within security (45%). ? Due to difficulties unifying data access, security teams and security technologies, firms report several consequences tied to hazardous defense issues, including slow threat response (60%), avoidable data breaches (57%) and avoidable human error (53%).

? In addition, there are financial impacts experienced because of a lack of security unification and automation, such as high mitigation costs and increased cybersecurity spend (51%) and fines and compliance issues (45%). For an in-depth view of the full study, sign up to attend the upcoming webinar with Cyware, featuring Forrester, where Forrester analysts Allie Mellen and Brian Kime will serve as guest speakers to discuss the findings in more detail and outline how organizations can achieve the collective defense required to thwart modern attacks. The live, virtual session will take place on October 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm EST. Register for the webinar here. Download the study here. About Cyware Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic virtual cyber fusion centers. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) technology. As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. https://cyware.com/ View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005363/en/

