New Dialing Procedure Becomes Mandatory On October 24, 2021 For All Customers In 82 Area Codes
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company serving as the North American Plan Administrator (NANPA) today announces, on behalf of the FCC, a new dialing procedure for customers in 36 states and 82 area codes.
On July 16, 2020, the FCC adopted an Order (FCC 20-100) approving 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting July 16, 2022. The Order requires all telecommunications carriers, interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers, and one-way VoIP providers (covered providers) to make any network changes necessary to ensure that users can dial 988 to reach the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16, 2022.
To ensure everyone is able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline using the three-digit 988 code in the 82 area codes in 36 states below, every customer with a number in those area codes with seven-digit local dialing must be transitioned to 10-digit (area code + telephone number) local dialing (or 1+10-digit local dialing in CA and parts of IL).
* 1 + 10-digit dialing is required
Beginning October 24, 2021, all consumers with numbers in the area codes above must dial 10 digits (area code + telephone number) or 1+10-digits (1+ area code + telephone number in CA and parts of IL) for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed, and a recording may inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. If you get this recording, you must hang up and dial again using the area code with the seven-digit telephone number.
What other changes need to be made?
Be sure to check your website, personal and business stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, contact information, your personal or pet ID tags, and other such items to ensure the area code is included.
What will remain the same?
Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing "988" will route your call to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) to reach the Lifeline until July 16, 2022.
For questions about the dialing procedure change, email the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) at 988@nanpa.com. For additional information, visit the NANPA website and the FCC website.
