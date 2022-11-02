[October 19, 2021]

New at ATE 2021: Genuen Moves Automotive Companies Toward ISO 26262 Compliance with Model-Based Systems Engineering, Test as a Service, Custom HIL Systems, and Automated Manufacturing

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuen , a leading provider of end-to-end test solutions for mission-critical applications, announced the company will be in booth #7020 at the Automotive Testing Expo in Novi, MI from October 26-28. Over the last two years, Genuen has grown in expertise (acquisitions of WTI, Butterfield, and Versatech) and service offerings (test as a service) to help companies move toward ISO 26262 compliance.

Reserve Time Now: ATE 2001 Attendees can schedule time with Genuen engineering staff to discuss current test or manufacturing challenges and needs for future compliance.

Growing Safety Demands Push Automotive Companies Toward ISO 26262 Compliance

As automakers around the world continue to expand advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) moving toward fully autonomous operations, car designs are becoming increasingly complex.

While there are currently no federal mandates requiring compliance with ISO 26262 functional safety standards for automobiles in the US, the financial risk of functional safety violations is driving many automakers to rigorously self-regulate for functional safety.

ISO 26262 will put demands on every step of testing for the product lifecycle, and Genuen works with customers:

In initial preparation to define requirements

Through the testing process with custom HIL systems and TaaS solutions

With off-the-shelf qualification tools

In the production phase with automated manufacturing

Through partnerships with key technology companies

Preparation: Defining Requirements that Set Products up for Success in Future Compliance

Non-technical and technical stakeholders struggle to communicate through the intricacies of the development process. With model-based systems engineering (MBSE) Genuen hlps clients visualize system requirements, facilitating communication across groups and reducing test requirements errors.







Process: Test System Solutions that Move Products Through Development

Genuen has a long history of providing custom hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) solutions for clients to speed the R&D process without sacrificing accuracy or additional costs.

The company recently announced Test as a Service (TaaS), providing test data without requiring organizations to purchase or house the actual test processes. Specializing in TaaS with onsite fluid power and electromechanical physical test stands, Genuen conducts proof & burst testing and impulse testing to provide customers with the data and documentation needed for determination of product or material failure mode analysis, product performance, and expected life span.

Product: Off-the-Shelf Solutions for Formal Qualification

The Genuen Tool Qualification Kit (TQK) provides a solid foundation for achieving formal qualification of TestStand as part of the development process in highly regulated industries – including automotive applications where companies are preparing for ISO 26262.

Production: Extending the Product Lifecycle Through Production

Genuen recently acquired Versatech, an expert production line integrator that combines high-end robotic, automation, and controls hardware with customized software. Versatech has relationships with leading robotics technology developers including Fanuc, Yaskawa/Motoman, Epson, Denso, Mitsubishi, and Universal Robots. The company also provides expert vision inspection capabilities for production automation.

Partnership: Relationships with Leading Technology Providers

Now an NI Delivery Partner for HIL Test Systems for Body & Chassis, Genuen has the expertise to provide a cost-effective, open-box XIL test system?using open architectures, open standards, and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology.

Meet with Genuen at ATE 2021 to Discuss These Topics or Your Testing Challenges

To learn more, visit genuen.com or schedule time with Genuen at ATE to discuss current test and manufacturing challenges and needs for future growth and compliance.

About Genuen

Genuen partners with innovative manufacturing companies to improve time to market while ensuring the highest product quality and safety standards. Genuen offers test and production automation solutions across the entire product lifecycle. With extensive experience in mission-critical applications and regulatory compliance Genuen delivers custom test systems , hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation , hydraulic test , dynamometer test , test platform development , and production robotics automation and control development .

Headquartered in the Kansas City, KS area, Genuen has offices and facilities across the United States and serves clients in multiple industries including aerospace, medical device, automotive, transportation and national security. The company's Quality Management System (QMS) is certified to ISO 9001.

Contact: Morgan Norris morgan@trewmarketing.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-at-ate-2021-genuen-moves-automotive-companies-toward-iso-26262-compliance-with-model-based-systems-engineering-test-as-a-service-custom-hil-systems-and-automated-manufacturing-301402998.html

SOURCE Genuen