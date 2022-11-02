TMCnet News
|
New at ATE 2021: Genuen Moves Automotive Companies Toward ISO 26262 Compliance with Model-Based Systems Engineering, Test as a Service, Custom HIL Systems, and Automated Manufacturing
NOVI, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuen, a leading provider of end-to-end test solutions for mission-critical applications, announced the company will be in booth #7020 at the Automotive Testing Expo in Novi, MI from October 26-28. Over the last two years, Genuen has grown in expertise (acquisitions of WTI, Butterfield, and Versatech) and service offerings (test as a service) to help companies move toward ISO 26262 compliance.
Reserve Time Now: ATE 2001 Attendees can schedule time with Genuen engineering staff to discuss current test or manufacturing challenges and needs for future compliance.
Growing Safety Demands Push Automotive Companies Toward ISO 26262 Compliance
While there are currently no federal mandates requiring compliance with ISO 26262 functional safety standards for automobiles in the US, the financial risk of functional safety violations is driving many automakers to rigorously self-regulate for functional safety.
ISO 26262 will put demands on every step of testing for the product lifecycle, and Genuen works with customers:
Preparation: Defining Requirements that Set Products up for Success in Future Compliance
Process: Test System Solutions that Move Products Through Development
The company recently announced Test as a Service (TaaS), providing test data without requiring organizations to purchase or house the actual test processes. Specializing in TaaS with onsite fluid power and electromechanical physical test stands, Genuen conducts proof & burst testing and impulse testing to provide customers with the data and documentation needed for determination of product or material failure mode analysis, product performance, and expected life span.
Product: Off-the-Shelf Solutions for Formal Qualification
Production: Extending the Product Lifecycle Through Production
Partnership: Relationships with Leading Technology Providers
Meet with Genuen at ATE 2021 to Discuss These Topics or Your Testing Challenges
About Genuen
Headquartered in the Kansas City, KS area, Genuen has offices and facilities across the United States and serves clients in multiple industries including aerospace, medical device, automotive, transportation and national security. The company's Quality Management System (QMS) is certified to ISO 9001.
Contact: Morgan Norris morgan@trewmarketing.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-at-ate-2021-genuen-moves-automotive-companies-toward-iso-26262-compliance-with-model-based-systems-engineering-test-as-a-service-custom-hil-systems-and-automated-manufacturing-301402998.html
SOURCE Genuen
11/10/2010
08/04/2009
10/22/2009
Brunch Served in IoT Evolution Expo #TECHSUPERSHOW Expo Hall
Date: 2/11/22
Time: 9:00am
Lunch Vouchers Provided to Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 12:00pm
Smart Street Lighting
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 1:00-1:25pm