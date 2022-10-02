TMCnet News
New Impact by Instructure Now Available for K-12 Institutions to Improve Edtech Tool Usage and Adoption
SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the makers of Canvas LMS, today announced that Impact by Instructure is available for K-12 institutions. In July, Instructure announced its acquisition and rebranding of EesySoft as "Impact by Instructure," a solution designed to help institutions support teachers in the adoption of education technologies, seamlessly navigate new platforms, and to evaluate the impact they have on student engagement and outcomes. Impact has since been available for higher education organizations, and is now available for K-12 institutions worldwide. To learn more, join a webinar Impact for K-12: Maximize Canvas LMS Adoption for More Effective Teaching & Learning on October 20th at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. EDT.
"Teachers, students and families nee to be able to use technologies optimally, no matter when or where they are using them," said Mitch Benson, Chief Product Officer for Instructure. "It's challenging for district leaders to know how to best support all of these stakeholders without having timely data on how tools, like Canvas, are or aren't being used most effectively. Impact offers that actionable information to help teachers and students focus more on teaching and learning, and less on traversing new technologies."
Impact is designed to help schools maximize edtech adoption (such as Canvas) and ensure students and teachers are taking advantage of all their functionality—including any third-party tools. Key benefits include:
Insight into how Canvas is being used
Customizable and targeted messaging
In-app guides and tips for teachers, students and parents
Measurement of intervention results
Comprehensive support to save time, build capacity and remove access barriers
To learn more, join a webinar Impact for K-12: Maximize Canvas LMS Adoption for More Effective Teaching & Learning on October 20th at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. EDT.
