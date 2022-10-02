[October 15, 2021] New ZTE ZPAD 10 Android Tablet Now at TELUS

ZTE Canada, a leading global provider of turnkey networking solutions and consumer technology, today announced the new ZPAD 10 tablet will be made available with TELUS. The ZPAD 10 offers a fast and easy solution for the entire family. As a second screen, it's perfect for completing quick tasks when a laptop is out of reach, providing entertainment when you need it, or delivering more mobility on a bigger screen. The ZPAD 10 masters the basics of display, sound, and battery to satisfy your needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005005/en/ Get maximum value, connectivity, and quality with the affordable ZTE ZPAD 10 tablet, now available t TELUS (News - Alert) . (Photo: Business Wire)



Simply Satisfying

Want to catch up on the latest TV shows, movies, music, or social videos? The ZPAD 10 delivers on entertainment. Stream, browse, and video chat on a large 10.36-inch FHD+ display, and enjoy premium sound with dual speakers fine-tuned with DTS (News - Alert) :X Ultra. Productive Second Screen Get endless uses for productivity with support of a long-lasting 7250 mAh battery and powerful Qualcomm (News - Alert) SM6115 Octa Core 2.0GHz processor. Keep up on email, downsize a stack of textbooks, and keep tasks, notes, and more all in one place. Wireless & Wi-Fi Connectivity With Wi-Fi and wireless connectivity, the ZPAD 10 tablet doubles as a phone, ensuring you can make and receive video calls wherever you go. Whether you want to create, watch, or listen, it's easier than ever to access, share, and engage instantly. Seamless Usability The slender design makes the ZPAD 10 easy to hold with one hand and take on the go. A landscape-oriented camera makes it easy to make and answer video calls. While the latest Android (News - Alert) 11 operating system offers features such as window-in-window viewing for an enhanced experience. Availability To purchase visit https://www.telus.com/mobility/tablets/zte-zpad-10 and find a full list of product specifications at https://ztecanada.com/zte-zpad-10. About ZTE (News - Alert) Canada ZTE Canada is a consumer electronics company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. We make incredible technology more accessible - from smartphones and tablets to mobile internet and smart home devices. ZTE Canada has comprehensive expertise across cloud, channel, and terminal products, and provides a variety of consumer mobile devices that support advanced wireless network ecosystems. Visit ZTE Canada on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005005/en/

