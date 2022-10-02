[October 14, 2021] New Research Shows 78 Percent of Canadians Are Concerned About How Their Data is Being Collected and Used Online

New research released today shows that 79 percent of Canadians would like to better understand what data is being collected about them as they browse the internet. The research conducted by global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk and YouGov also found that 79 percent of Canadians want to better understand how their email addresses are being used when signing into a website. This lack of understanding among consumers indicates more can be done to help explain the value exchange of the open internet and how relevant advertising works across digital channels. In fact, the research shows that only 25 percent of Canadians are aware of the forthcoming changes to third-party cookies, an antiquated technology that has been used within the advertising industry to serve targeted digital advertising to consumers. While there are future plans to move on from the reliance of cookies on web browsers, the implications from these changes will modify the digital user experience. The research supports the need for an upgraded identity solution, which aims to address consumers' desire for more transparency and control. Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0, a modern solution that acts as a new common currency of open internet, is live in beta testing in Canada. The solution is already supported by many in Canada within the industry, including Index Exchange, Magnite, Rogers, Kijiji Canada, Comscore Canada, Omnicom (News - Alert) Media Group, IPG's Kinesso, Publicis Media and more. All of these companies are embracing the future of identity across media and channels, including Connected TV, which is growing rapidly in the market. "The industry is commandeering control of the identity landscape from platform creators and device makers to create a consistent advertising experience across devices and digital mediums," said Tina Barnes, GM of Canada, The Trade Desk. "Consumers have asked for a more transparent media ecosystem, where they know how their data is used and why. Unified ID 2.0 aims to achieve this and more, and we're excited to test with our partners in the Canadian market." "Transparency and trust among consumers, advertisers, and data collectors are paramount in ensuring online advertising is delivered responsibly and ethically," said Al Dark, Senior VP of Revenue at Rogers Sports & Media. "As the largest provider of premium content through Connected TV services in Canda, and an industry leader in data-driven, programmatic advertising, we are pleased to support The Trade Desk in testing the Unified ID 2.0 solution to give consumers greater control over their data."



"As Canada's leading digital marketplace, Kijiji is excited to support Unified ID 2.0, that ensures consumers have more control of their data," said Chris Quinn, Head of Display Advertising at Kijiji Canada. "Shortly in the beta testing phase with Unified ID 2.0, Kijiji continues to expand on the number of identity solutions integrated within the platform to enable a more transparent media experience for Canadians, as we move into a future without third-party cookies." "We are thrilled to collaborate with The Trade Desk in their efforts to move the industry forward with Unified ID 2.0," said Bryan Segal, Senior Vice President, Comscore Canada. "This effort fits with Comscore's continuous innovation to stay at the leading edge of industry cookie-free targeting trends."

Methodology All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1032 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between June 16th and 22nd, 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all Canadian adults (aged 18+). About Unified ID 2.0 Unified ID 2.0 is a next-generation identity solution that is an open-source digital framework. With initial development led by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is the result of a broad collaboration of publishers, buyers and technology providers across the industry. It serves as an alternative to third-party cookies that aims to improve consumer transparency and control, while preserving the value exchange of relevant advertising across channels and devices. About The Trade Desk The technology company The Trade Desk™ enables brands and agencies to purchase digital advertising. Using the cloud-based self-service solution, media buyers can control and optimize data-driven advertising campaigns in various formats and on different end devices. Integrations with key data, media inventory and publisher partners ensure maximum reach for independent, data-based purchasing decisions. Enterprise APIs enable customers to develop individual solutions based on the cloud platform. The Trade Desk is headquartered in Ventura, California and has offices in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005183/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]