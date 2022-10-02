[October 13, 2021] New Sci-Fi Series "Celeritas" Raises The Bar For High-Concept Immersive Podcasts

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The age of the first run narrative podcast is here. For years podcasts were primarily nonfiction, a universe of interviews, opinions, research, and news. But in a revival of the radio drama, escape is once again on the dial. Celeritas, the new sci-fi/action/mystery podcast from Magnesium Film premiering today on Spotify, Apple and all other platforms has the kind of captivating story, complex world-building, complicated characters and immersive effects normally reserved for TV and film. Strap in for a rollercoaster of artificial black holes, asteroid fields, the disappearance of mankind, and the visceral horror of being entombed in deep space. On its surface, this is the story of the first manned light-speed flight gone horribly wrong and an astronaut's desperate attempt to stay alive long enough in an unforgiving solar system to figure out what happened to mankind. But amongst the big set pieces is a meditative study of isolation. The astronaut, Captain Owen Keating (Alexander AdellErika Alperin), and when he regains consciousness, he is further from Earth than any person or satellite has ever been. He is also immeasurably far in the future. Deeply hopeless, there's a purity in the absolute solitude; the schedule-1-narcotic version of a feeling we've all become too familiar with, trapped in our homes, masks strapped to our faces, fading memories of the lively society we grew up in.



There is something gratifying about this, underscored by transcendent music from luminary ambient bands like Eluvium, Stars of the Lid and A Winged Victory For The Sullen. Just before the face-melting spacetime assault, crashing alarms or exploding fuel tanks become too much, it all stops, haunting tones swell and that's all there is for a while. Floating alone, as in a sensory deprivation tank, an airlock, or quarantine. Early in episode 1, after barely surviving an engine fire, Captain Keating is forced to dial into a company PR event. When asked if the ordeal scared him he says, "sometimes fear is just your body's way of telling you to pay lots of attention, because you're about to do something new." Give Celeritas a listen, it's more familiar than you think.

Celeritas Episode 1 premiers today on Spotify, Apple and all other platforms. About Magnesium Film Magnesium Film is an independent studio in Austin, TX, formed in 2018 by Pixar and Netflix alums to produce original and adapted science fiction podcasts, TV and film. Magnesium Film welcomes inquiries from agents and producers at production@magnesiumfilm.com. Press Contact: Kurt Stammberger

