[October 13, 2021] New Federated Wireless Channel Program Accelerates Shared Spectrum Service Revenues for Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs)

Private network pioneer Federated Wireless (News - Alert) today announced a new channel program focused on accelerating shared spectrum availability through Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs). Enabled by the emergence of the 3.5Ghz Citizens Broadband Radio Services (CBRS) band and the underlying shared spectrum model, the program provides resources and support for WISPs seeking to leverage new options for Internet connectivity, especially in areas where coverage is severely lacking today. The Federated Wireless channel program offers access to subject matter experts, field engineering support and marketing resources to help promote profitability for CBRS deployments. The goal of the program is to remove obstacles to CBRS adoption by investing in WISP success. As one of the largest partner programs in the CBRS industry, Federated Wireless provides white-glove support for onboarding, training and troubleshooting. In related news today, the company also announced availability of its Spectrum Exchange, which enables Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Priority Access License (PAL) holders to lease under-utilized spectrum to third parties to supplement General Authorized Access (GAA) availability. TheSpectrum Exchange provides an automated portal that gives organizations almost instant access to dedicated spectrum without the need for direct engagement with the Federal Communications Commission ( FCC (News - Alert) ).



Spectrum Planning Resources In addition to the new WISP Channel Program, Federated earlier this year launched its spectrum planning tool to help WISP partners maximize install productivity and to deliver the best possible network performance and reliability to their customers. The Fixed Wireless Planner features best-in-class Radio Frequency (RF) prediction software and a three-dimensional view with resolution down to one-meter covering an eight-mile radius from the proposed radio deployment site. WISPs benefit from identifying the best place to install equipment on any property within seconds and delivering maximum performance to customers by determining optimum CPE placement-all without unnecessary truck rolls.

Educating the Telco Workforce WISPs also can take advantage of reskilling workers through Federated's three-course, web-based CBRS training programs that offer a variety of learning opportunities including an introduction to CBRS, full Certified Professional Installer (CPI) certification, and complimentary continuing education on the basics of radio frequency, passive DAS, and more. Long History of Market Leadership The CBRS market leader, Federated Wireless was the first to launch a commercial spectrum access system (SAS) and environmental sensing capability ( ESC (News - Alert) ) network, which have been deployed across several vertical markets with numerous use cases. The company currently has more than 200 customers with 70k+ connected devices across the United States and its territories. Its customer base includes electric co-ops; large interstate gas and electric; oil refineries; commercial and federal enterprises, and tier one Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), including Verizon (News - Alert) Wireless nationwide CBRS 4G and 5G. Additional deployments include tier one cable operators and tower companies; more than 100 regional and Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs). "Federated Wireless is committed to investing in the success of our WISP customers and accelerating the use of shared spectrum as a cost effective, reliable source of wireless internet connectivity," said Zabrina Doerck, Vice President of Marketing for Federated Wireless. "People tend to assume that internet connectivity is universal in the U.S., but the hard reality is there are many areas in our country that still do not have access to high quality Internet. By facilitating adoption of shared spectrum, Federated is helping to democratize internet access, which is an essential requirement for learning, teleworking and technological innovation. WISP adoption of CBRS will be a pivotal catalyst in this pursuit." About Federated Wireless Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless has long led the industry in development of shared spectrum CBRS capabilities. The company's partner ecosystem includes more than 40 device manufacturers and edge partners, all of which are dedicated to collaboration to advance development and proliferation of CBRS services. Federated Wireless' customer base includes companies spanning the telecommunications, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, municipal and residential verticals, with use cases ranging from network densification and mobile offload to Private 4G/5G and Industrial IoT. For more information, visit: www.federatedwireless.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005409/en/

