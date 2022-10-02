[October 13, 2021] New Garmin DriveSmart GPS navigators bring simplicity to the open road with larger displays

Garmin (News - Alert)® International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Garmin DriveSmart™ 66, 76, and 86 series - a fresh lineup of portable car GPS navigators designed to bring a new level of simplicity and freedom to drivers. The Garmin DriveSmart series revs onto the scene with crisp 6, 7 or 8-inch high-definition displays allowing drivers to clearly find the best route. What's more, the 8-inch display model can be easily mounted in both landscape or portrait mode to show more of the road ahead. These versatile navigators can guide the way for family weekend adventures thanks to detailed maps of North America1, while making the weekday commute a breeze with noteworthy features like hands-free2 calling, driver alerts and built-in Garmin voice assist to ask the device for directions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005053/en/ Introducing the Garmin DriveSmart 66, 76, and 86 series. (Photo: Business Wire) "The new Garmin DriveSmart series accomplishes so much more than navigating to a destination thanks to new larger display options," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Whether drivers choose the 6, 7 or 8-inch display, they can very clearly follow the recommended route while also seeing relevant information like traffic notifications and fuel prices along the way to truly simplify their driving experience." Love the drive The new Garmin DriveSmart series comes loaded with road trip-ready functionality to help bring driving freedom to every trip. Drivers can depend on Tripadvisor® traveler ratings to recommend restaurants, hotels and attractions along the way. In addition, all Garmin DriveSmart navigators arrive preloaded with a directory of U.S. national parks to experience nature at its best, the HISTORY® database of notable sites and millions of popular points of interest from Foursquare (News - Alert)®. Drive confidently During hectic commutes or inspired road trips, the Garmin DriveSmart series excels with driver alerts to help encourage a safer driving experience and boost situational awareness. Drivers can receive warnings for upcoming speed changes, sharp cures along the route and other potential hazards to stay up-to-date on all upcoming road conditions.



The Garmin DriveSmart 66, 76, and 86 navigators boast a legacy of industry-leading features, including: Access to real-time traffic, photoLive traffic cameras, weather and fuel prices when the navigator is paired with a driver's compatible smartphone using the Garmin Drive™ app 2

enables asking for music, listening to audiobooks, hearing the latest news and more Built-in Wi-Fi ® allows for easy map and software updates without the need for a computer

allows for easy map and software updates without the need for a computer A USB-C vehicle power cable equipped with two USB ports to charge the compatible Garmin navigator and a second device Available now, the new Garmin DriveSmart 66, 76 and 86 series have suggested retail prices ranging from $249.99 to $349.99. To learn more visit garmin/drive.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the automotive industry and become essential to the lives of drivers, commuters and motorists of all types. Committed to designing user-friendly portable navigation solutions that provide time- and fuel-saving benefits for daily drivers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, e-mail media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin, youtube.com/garmin or linkedin.com/company/garmin. 1The Garmin DriveSmart series features accurate and reliable maps from HERE Technologies. Coverage includes the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and Bahamas.

2When paired with a compatible smartphone downloaded with the Garmin Drive app.

3Drivers should focus on driving and only use this function when safe to do so. The Garmin Drive app must be open and running on the user's compatible smartphone in order for the Alexa functionality to work and for access to live services. About Garmin International (News - Alert) , Inc. Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Garmin DriveSmart and Garmin Drive app are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. ©HERE. All rights reserved. Amazon, Alexa, and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com (News - Alert) , Inc. or its affiliates. ©2021 TripAdvisor LLC. All rights reserved. The HISTORY and the "H" logo are registered trademarks of A&E Television Networks, LLC protected in the United States and other countries around the world. foursquare® and the foursquare® logos are registered trademarks of Foursquare Labs, Inc. All rights reserved. Wi-Fi and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance (News - Alert) . All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Notice on Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005053/en/

