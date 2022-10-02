TMCnet News
|
New MS PATHS Data at ECTRIMS 2021 Confirm Biogen's Disease-Modifying Therapies Do Not Reduce Antibody Response to COVID-19 Vaccines in People with Multiple Sclerosis
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced results of a new analysis of immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). The results, which demonstrate that patients treated with Biogen’s portfolio of MS therapies mount an effective antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination, are being presented at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) virtual meeting, October 13-15, 2021.
Using data from the MS PATHS network in the U.S., Germany and Spain, researchers evaluated blood samples from 322 participants 28-90 days after their last COVID-19 vaccine dose. Preliminary results suggest that anti-CD20 and sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) therapies may reduce the antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination. For all other classes evaluated in the analysis, including the broad range of MS therapies offered by Biogen, the antibody response to vaccination is consistent with the response of patients not being treated with an MS disease-modifying therapy (DMT).
“These results demonstrate that MS DMTs impact antibody responses to COVID-19 vaccination in different ways and understanding these differences is crucial,” said Jeffrey Cohen, M.D., Cleveland Clinic, and a paid consultant for Biogen. “These insights are important in helping providers and patients alike manage MS while seeking to protect patients from COVID-19 through vaccination.”
Approximately 92 percent of participants in the analysis received an mRNA vaccine. Immune response was measured using immunoglobulin G (IgG) assays. Specific IgG rates (IgG index >1) from initial post-vaccination testing (28-90 days post last vaccination dose) were 40 percent (32/80) for anti-CD20s (ocrelizumab, rituximab and ofatumumab), 41 percent (16/39) for S1P therapies (fingolimod, ozanimod, and siponimod) and 100 percent (175/175) for all other DMTs (fumarates – dimethyl-fumarate and diroximel fumarate, glatiramer acetate, interferons – IM IFN beta-1a, pegylated IFN beta-1a and IFN beta-1b, natalizumab, teriflunomide and alemtuzumab).
“We care deeply about people with MS and wanted them and their health care providers to have timely information to help address key questions about COVID-19,” said Maha Radhakrishnan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Biogen. “Leveraging the unique MS PATHS network, we were able to quickly generate data on the impact of the different MS DMTs on COVID-19 vaccine antibody responses. This is part of a comprehensive plan to understand B and T cell activation in the context of people with MS on DMTs being vaccinated for COVID-19 and will add to efforts by researchers to gather these important data.”
Additional Data Presentations Featured at ECTRIMS
About MS PATHS
About Biogen
We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com.
Biogen Safe Harbor
These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including without limitation the occurrence of adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis; risks of unexpected costs or delays; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; product liability claims; third party collaboration risks; and the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in our most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this news release. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
02/22/2011
LoRaWAN: Rapid Deployment Meets Rapid Adoption
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 1:00-1:25pm
Digital Transformation Reengineering Process Production
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 3:30-3:55pm
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 9:00am