New AT&T Cybersecurity Managed XDR Solution Helps Organizations to Deliver on Digital Transformation Initiatives while Protecting Against Emerging Threats

What's the news? AT&T* is launching a managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) offering. The AT&T Managed XDR solution features a cloud-based security platform with security threat analytics, machine learning, and third-party connectors to protect endpoint, network, and cloud assets with automated and orchestrated malware prevention, threat detection, and response. Through the combination of best-in-class technologies and 24/7 security monitoring, AT&T Managed XDR helps organizations to detect, respond, and recover faster and at scale from security threats.
Why is this important?
Using a legacy approach to threat detection and response will no longer suffice. Security teams are struggling with too many alerts, too much data, and not enough context. This is even more challenging with limited staff and expertise. A managed solution that offers cybersecurity expertise from trusted advisors can help overburdened security teams to improve protection, detection, and productivity. Further, a new approach to threat detection and response is needed that deeply integrates best-in-class technologies as well as existing investments made by customers.
What makes this XDR solution different?
Additionally, AT&T Alien Labs, with insights from the AT&T Chief Security Office, and the AT&T Chief Data Office, brings machine learning and security analytics to AT&T Managed XDR. AT&T Alien Labs researchers in combination with the Open Threat Exchange (OTX) platform now automate the discovery of infrastructure used by threat actors including for major ransomware operations. This innovative approach provides early-stage, more predictive identification of threats thus providing higher fidelity detection of evolving threats for AT&T Managed XDR customers.
AT&T Managed XDR offers platform onboarding, initial policy tuning and training. Value-added services from AT&T Consulting include design, deployment and support services, employee security awareness training, and an incident response retainer service.
When will this new XDR solution be available?
