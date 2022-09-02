[October 12, 2021] New Survey of Sales Leaders: Embracing Sales Readiness Leads to Better Sales Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtickle, the leader in sales readiness technology, today announced the availability of its most recent benchmark report, "The New Sales Enablement Standard: How Today's Sales Leaders Grow Revenue With a Sales Readiness Approach." A collaboration with Heinz Marketing, the report provides a snapshot of the key issues revenue and sales leaders face in their sales enablement and training programs to navigate today's fast-changing business environment. The report highlights the critical importance of sales readiness strategies for revenue leaders, as well as the benefits of prioritizing seller productivity and efficiency, effective sales training and coaching, and well-defined training KPIs. Revenue leaders that embrace sales readiness in their organizations see better results, the report found. According to the results, eight out of 10 companies that prioritize individual seller productivity and efficiency hit more than 75% of their sales quota. And 78% of sales teams with an effective sales training program hit 100% of their quota. "The results from this report are a testament that revenue leaders that take ownership of sales readiness programs in their organization achieve transformative results," says Chris Lynch, chief marketing officer at Mindtickle. "They realize that getting the majority of their organization to perform is not a pipedream, and it starts with identifying the right behaviors in real-world selling situations, and instilling them across the organization." "The New Sales Enablement Standard: How Today's Sales Leaders Grow Revenue With a Sales Readiness Approach" uncovered five additional key insights to help sales and revenue leaders identify why their traditional approach to sales training is holding back their teams from achieving success. Sales teams with highly defined key performance metrics have higher success reaching sales quotas. The so-called "Pareto principle of sales" — in that 80% of the revenue is generated by 20% of the sales team — is simply not sustainable. To overcome this constraint and drive revenue growth across the team, sales leaders must establish an ideal rep profile (IRP),quantify their training with KPIs and tie them to real-world selling to establish a baseline of performance and continuously develop their reps. With these, teams can customize their sales enablement tactics to each seller to help them reach their individual goals. The report found that nearly 9 out of 10 teams that define KPIs for their sales training programs hit at least 75% of their quota.

Methodology

Mindtickle and Heinz Marketing surveyed more than 280 leaders in sales, business development and sales/revenue operations. Titles included executives/EVPs/VPs to senior directors to senior managers in manufacturing, financial services, technology, consumer goods and healthcare/pharma, among others. Companies ranged in size from 500 employees to more than 10,000. To learn more about these findings and more, download "The New Sales Enablement Standard: How Today's Sales Leaders Grow Revenue With a Sales Readiness Approach," here. For more information about Mindtickle, please visit us here.

