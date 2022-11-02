TMCnet News
New and Refreshed Betting App for 10CRIC
WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has resulted in several drawbacks, as well as a reduction of fun activities. These days, sports and casino fans are reaching for something new.
Betting applications have grown in popularity among Indian bettors, who use them to put bets on the top sports events after conducting extensive research.
Sports betting and casino companies aim to make betting and playing even easier for players resulting in the increased popularity of betting apps.
The new and improved betting app from 10CRIC
We spoke with Sarvesh Natarajan from 10CRIC about the features that a good betting app has to have, and the improved new app from 10CRIC.
- Hello Sarvesh, the Indian market rovides a lot of good apps, but how can our readers find the best?
- There are several important features that one app can have:
You can find more information about the 10CRIC App - here
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654086/10CRIC_Betting_app.jpg
