New and Refreshed Betting App for 10CRIC

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Oct. 7, 2021 -- The pandemic has resulted in several drawbacks, as well as a reduction of fun activities. These days, sports and casino fans are reaching for something new. Betting applications have grown in popularity among Indian bettors, who use them to put bets on the top sports events after conducting extensive research. Sports betting and casino companies aim to make betting and playing even easier for players resulting in the increased popularity of betting apps. The new and improved betting app from 10CRIC We spoke with Sarvesh Natarajan from 10CRIC about the features that a good betting app has to have, and the improved new app from 10CRIC. - Hello Sarvesh, the Indian market rovides a lot of good apps, but how can our readers find the best?



- There are several important features that one app can have: The app has to be secure - You need the peace of mind that your money is safe, you are not putting yourself at risk and your bets will be honoured. For this purpose, we equipped our app with state-of-the-art 128-bit SSL digital encryption technology.

Fair bonuses - You can find a lot of identical apps which a first glance are similar, but one major benefit is that the best apps and sites give you real and generous bonuses for sports betting and online casino gaming. You can take advantage of our new Welcome Bonus .

Great design - There is nothing more irritating than a hard to navigate the app. We`ve designed our app to meet the needs of our users, so if you see something that you want us to improve, do not hesitate to contact our support centre.

Variety of betting markets and casino options - Users can easily weed out the good apps from bad by checking the availability of sports betting markets and online casino features.

24/7 customer service - Everyone knows that apps, sites, payment methods etc. can. That's why it's important that your app offers direct contact with 24/7 customer service.

Availability - most of the apps on the market are only for one mobile operating system, either Android or iOS. We at 10CRIC know our valued players often change devices and we don't want to limit you. That's why we give you both options - Android and iOS. You can find more information about the 10CRIC App - here

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654086/10CRIC_Betting_app.jpg

