TMCnet News
|
New Survey Finds That More Than 75% Of Parents Believe Online Learning Allows Their Children To Gain Critical Skills That They Would Not Acquire In A Traditional In-person Setting
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FlexPoint Education Cloud, a Kindergarten through 12th grade online education provider for schools and districts and a trademark of Florida Virtual School (FLVS), released the results of a new survey revealing that even after a challenging year where many families had to adapt to a new way of learning, parents believe that online learning benefits their children's educational experiences by helping them develop key skills for school and future success.
Last year emphasized that every student learns differently, and as students' educational journey becomes more individualized, having online learning options is vital for the success of future generations. In fact, according to the survey, more than 75% of parents believe that online learning helps their children gain new skills that they would not acquire in a traditional in-person setting, from communication and time management skills to online behavior etiquette. Most parents also note that online learning positively impacts their children's education experience, resulting in increased ability to focus, motivation to finish homework, and the confidence to be authentically themselves.
The results also highlight that online learning is here to stay, with parents revealing that learning online is not only important for their child to develop valuable soft skills, but it is also an essential piece of equipping them for success - with 80% of parents agreeing that online learning helps their children better prepare for the future.
"We are thrilled with the survey results because they show that online students are developing growth mindsets that will set them up for success in college and the workforce, which is our ultimate goal as educators," said Dr. Louis Algaze, President and Chief Executive Officer of FLVS. "Due to the one-on-one teacher support, as well as our engaging and effective digital courses, students' comprehension deepens, allowing them to find new passions."
Additional survey findings include:
Last school year, more than 160 new schools and districts outside of Florida partnered with FLVS as educators looked for ways to quickly implement online programs. Examples of school districts that partnered with FLVS include Alaska Department of Education & Early Development and Michigan's Grand Ledge Public Schools, which maintained an average weekly participation rate of 94% from its approximately 5,000 Kindergarten through 12th grade students.
FlexPoint is a trademark of Florida Virtual School. FLVS offers award-winning digital curriculum and staff training to schools and districts, and is a fully accredited Florida statewide public school district providing Kindergarten through 12th grade students with tuition-free part time and full-time online learning options. Students outside of Florida can enroll in Global School, an FLVS tuition-based Kindergarten-12th grade online school.
For more information about FlexPoint Education Cloud and for the full survey results, please visit www.FlexPointEducation.com.
Click Here to Download Photos and B-roll
Survey methodology
About FlexPoint Education Cloud
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-finds-that-more-than-75-of-parents-believe-online-learning-allows-their-children-to-gain-critical-skills-that-they-would-not-acquire-in-a-traditional-in-person-setting-301394235.html
SOURCE Florida Virtual School
10/23/2009
02/16/2011
Getting to the Relevant (meta) Data
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 2:30-2:55pm
Private Network Strategies: CBRS, Private Networks etc.
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 3:30-3:55pm
Presentation Details TBA
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 1:30-1:55pm