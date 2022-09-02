TMCnet News
|
New and Improved Mastercam Certification Program
TOLLAND, Conn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam Certification is a rigorous set of knowledge-based and practical tests that demonstrate a programmer's ability to work effectively with CAM software, overcome common issues facing today's shops, and produce high quality finished parts. It indicates knowledge and expertise in the world's most widely used CAM software. Certification is an achievement and credential that provides proof of skill sets and can open educational and career advancement opportunities.
Certification is an achievement and credential that provides proof of skills and can open advancement opportunities.
There are many benefits of Mastercam Certification. Programmers and machinists who complete the Mastercam Certification program carry with them a useful means of quickly proving and validating their Mastercam skills in an increasingly competitive industry. And, for an employer, by hiring Mastercam Certified employees, you are guaranteed to get the level of experience and expertise you demand.
Certifications
There are no eligibility requirements or prerequisites needed to take a Certification exam. Users are encouraged to utilize the training courses on Mastercam University, which contain lessons that cover the topics in the Certification exams. Mastercam Resellers can also be consulted for training options available, or the user's experience as a machinist/programmer may have already given them the skills and knowledge needed to succeed with the exams.
After passing an exam, users will earn a digital credential called a badge. A badge proves a passing grade on an exam, or a series of exams, verifying that their knowledge has been certified by Mastercam.
To learn about Mastercam's Certification Program, please visit https://www.mastercam.com/support/certifications or https://university.mastercam.com.
About CNC Software?
Contact: Michelle Nemeth
Mastercam® is a registered trademark of CNC Software, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-and-improved-mastercam-certification-program-301394251.html
SOURCE Mastercam
10/23/2009
02/16/2011
Getting to the Relevant (meta) Data
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 2:30-2:55pm
Private Network Strategies: CBRS, Private Networks etc.
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 3:30-3:55pm
Presentation Details TBA
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 1:30-1:55pm