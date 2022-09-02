TMCnet News
New CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner Certification Emphasizes the Skills Needed to Effectively Build Organizational Cybersecurity Readiness
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications for information technology (IT) professionals, today launched an update to CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+), a credential for senior level personnel responsible for an organization's cybersecurity planning and readiness.
"The new CASP+ exam reflects what's happening right now, covering both cybersecurity architecture and engineering."
Individuals who are CASP+ certified have proven they can design and implement effective cybersecurity solutions on complex enterprise networks and lead the technical teams responsible for these tasks.
"Information security threats are on the rise globally and organizations are increasingly concerned over their readiness for the next attack," said Patrick Lane, director of product management at CompTIA.
"The new CASP+ exam reflects what's happening right now, covering both cybersecurity architecture and engineering," Lane continued. "Professionals who earn this advanced redential have demonstrated the skills to assess an organization's cyber readiness and design and implement resilient solutions."
The updated CASP+ exam has a greater emphasis on cybersecurity architecture and engineering; endpoint security and zero trust methods; governance, risk and compliance (GRC) skills; and assessing an enterprise's cybersecurity readiness. There is also more focus on how to lead teams to design, troubleshoot and implement enterprise-wide cybersecurity solutions.
CompTIA relies on industry and technology subject matter experts when it creates a new certification or updates an existing exam. This input assures that the exam reflects the specific skills needed on the job today. The new CASP+ exam was developed with guidance from senior cybersecurity professionals who work in communications, defense, education, energy, government, retail, technology and other industries.
Security architects, senior security engineers, security operations center managers, security analysts, IT cybersecurity and INFOSEC specialists and cyber risk analysts are among the job roles that can benefit from becoming CASP+ certified. Cybersecurity professionals in nearly 100 countries are CASP+ certified.
Today's launch of the new CASP+ exam is accompanied by the release of a complete suite of CompTIA Learning products to help with preparation for the test, including:
For complete information on CASP+ and related learning resources visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications/comptia-advanced-security-practitioner.
