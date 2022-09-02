[October 05, 2021] New Impact Brief Reveals the Top 5 Active Directory Protection Solutions

Attivo Networks®, the experts in preventing identity privilege escalation and detecting lateral movement attacks, announced today a new white paper from Aite-Novarica Group, a leading advisory firm covering business, technology, and regulatory issues in financial services industry. The report recognizes the leadership Attivo Networks demonstrates in Active Directory protection. The paper, entitled, "Zero Trust Starts with Identity - Protecting Active Directory," highlights identity as an escalating area of attack compromise. The report calls out Active Directory as the central platform for managing identities and privileges, making it "…ground zero for the zero-trust movement." It notes Active Directory weaknesses as the primary reason it has become a high-value attack target: "it is widely misunderstood, largely unprotected, and a perfect complement to ransomware." To download the report: 'Zero Trust Starts with Identity - Protecting Active Directory,' please visit: https://bit.ly/3Agecdb The paper's analysis confirms that beyond ensuring basic Active Directory hygiene, IT and security executives should look for key capabilities when selecting technology to prevent and detect AD vulnerabilities, threats, and attacks. These capabilities include high visibility for AD vulnerabilities and exposures, detection of live attacks, and discovery of misconfigurations. "Attackers are compromising identities at an alarming rate, targeting the central platform for managing identities and privileges - Active Directory," said Steve Hunt, strategic advisor at Aite-Novarica Group. "Research for this paper revealed a strong showing of innovative technology vendors and solutions that aim to resolve the most pressing Active Directory security challenges." "There are inherent holes in traditional protection systems that don't provide visibility to credential exposures, cloud entitlement ovrprovisioning, and Active Directory exposures and vulnerabilities," said Srikant Vissamsetti, SVP, engineering at Attivo Networks. "Attivo stands out in this paper as a strong leader with a broad solution portfolio purpose-built for extensive, continuous assessment of Active Directory exposures and vulnerabilities, and a unique ability to detect in-depth live attacks."



Five global solution providers are represented in this paper: Attivo Networks, Crowdstrike, Qomplx, Microsoft (News - Alert) and Tenable. The paper includes vendor profiles, strengths and weaknesses and a brief description of their solution portfolio. In addition, a comprehensive comparison table of the vendors' solutions reflects how they identify potential threats before the occur, and spot attacks and problems as they are happening in real-time. To learn more about Attivo Networks' Active Directory protection solutions, visit the Active Directory Protection product page or read the IDR solutions page here.

About Attivo Networks Attivo Networks®, the leader in preventing identity privilege escalation and detecting lateral movement attacks, delivers a superior defense for countering threat activity. Through cyber visibility programs, deception, and conditional access tactics, the Attivo ThreatDefend® Platform offers a customer-proven, scalable solution for denying, detecting, and derailing attackers and reducing attack surfaces without relying on signatures. The portfolio provides patented innovative defenses at critical points of attack, including at endpoints, in Active Directory, in the cloud, and across the entire network by preventing and misdirecting attack activity. Forensics, automated attack analysis, and third-party integrations streamline incident response. Deception as a defense strategy continues to grow and is an integral part of NIST Special Publications and MITRE® Shield, and its capabilities tightly align to the MITRE ATT&CK® Framework. Attivo has won over 150 awards for its technology innovation and leadership. www.attivonetworks.com About Aite-Novarica Group Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms-as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005743/en/

