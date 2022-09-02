[October 05, 2021] New Offering for Skilled Nursing Facilities and Senior Living Communities Streamlines Information Flow to Residents, Caregivers, and Families

PointClickCare, the leader in cloud-based healthcare software for the long-term and post-acute care market, today announced its Connected Care Center offering. The online solution empowers residents, families, and caregivers to take a more active role in their care journey. The new offering provides access to real-time information on the wellbeing of residents, allowing family and caregivers to make informed decisions about care at any time and from anywhere. As demand for access to health information continues to grow, Connected Care Center saves Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) and Senior Living Communities (SLs) hours spent sourcing and relaying information, enabling them to spend more time doing what they do best - providing quality care. Residents can also view their health information in real time, providing them with the opportunity to impact their care outcomes. The Connected Care Center requires minimal involvement from staff and is integrated directly in PointClickCare's EHR, making it fast and easy to enable. The offering can also give third-party care providers, like physicians, secure access to a patient's most up-to-date ealth information, ensuring continuity of care.



With the recent implementation of the Cures Act, healthcare providers, including SNFs, are required by law to provide access to health information. The Connected Care Center provides an easy-to-implement solution that ensures compliance with the Cures Act while reducing time spent managing high volumes of information requests. "Access to healthcare data is crucial for making the best, most informed decisions about patient care," said Angelo Papatheodorou, Venture Board Member & Operating Partner at PointClickCare. "This offering puts a unified source of patient data at the fingertips of families, SNFs, and other healthcare providers, eliminating the information gaps that can so often interfere with the quality of care. Enabling a more holistic view of patient care is at the heart of what we do, and we are continuing to push the envelope on interoperability to ensure the best healthcare outcomes for patients."

As part of a PointClickCare subscription, US-based SNFs and SLs can provide access to the scalable offering across locations at no additional cost. To learn more about how the PointClickCare Connected Care Center can ease administrative burden for SNF and SL facilities, visit here. For residents, families, and caregivers logging into the Connected Care Center, please click here. About PointClickCare With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by cloud-based healthcare software, PointClickCare leads the way in helping care providers connect, collaborate, and share data within their network. PointClickCare provides diverse care teams across the care continuum real-time patient insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey, enabling better decision making and improved clinical outcomes at lower cost. Over 21,000 long-term and acute/post-acute care providers, and over 1,300 hospitals, use PointClickCare today. For more information on PointClickCare's software solutions, visit pointclickcare.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005040/en/

