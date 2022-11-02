[October 05, 2021] New ClearGov Solution Helps Local Governments Eliminate Spreadsheets & Streamline Personnel Budgeting

Leading government budget cycle management software company, ClearGov, launched its cloud-based personnel budgeting solution specifically designed to automate salary management and streamline scenario planning. ClearGov Personnel Budgeting™ helps finance directors more easily manage position requests and vacancies, salaries and benefits, and scenarios to help navigate negotiations. Personnel Budgeting is the newest product in the Budget Cycle Management suite, which provides a comprehensive, fully integrated, and modern budgeting platform for local governments. "Most local governments create incredibly complex spreadsheet models in an effort to project personnel costs. This process is terribly time consuming and fraught with potential formula errors that result in incorrect projections," said Chris Bullock, CEO and Co-founder of ClearGov. "Our new Personnel Budgeting software brings this planning to a slick, web-based interface that makes it much easier to project personnel costs, provides more accurate figures and even allows our clients to test multiple "what if" scenarios. We are really raising the bar for personnel planning." Personnel Budgeting allows local governments to recreate their financial models using online variable components, including bargaining units, wage schedules, benefits types, and additional pay elements. After uploading current employees and vacant positions, the system instantly creates a draft budget using these variables. Users can then further tweak the budget by incorporating retirees, eliminated positions, future hires and turnover rates. The product also incorporates a robust position request and reclassification system. Department heads typically submit personnel requets using a Word, Excel or paper form. These requests must then be manually consolidated on multi-tab, highly complex spreadsheets that are prone to error. Spreadsheets also make it difficult to visually compare salary and benefits budget scenarios and to see how various personnel plans impact other parts of the budget.



Personnel Budgeting is particularly useful during union negotiations., as finance directors can walk into negotiations with various plans and "what if" scenarios for use in real-time during discussions. ClearGov Personnel Budgeting is a cloud-based government budgeting platform that automates the process of collecting personnel requests from department heads and centralizes data in an elegant, intuitive, and powerful dashboard.

Features of ClearGov Personnel Budgeting include: Dashboard - Get a bird's eye view of personnel stats. Colorful graphs highlight the breakdown of the cost type, followed by a summary of new positions, vacancies, and reclassifications.

- Get a bird's eye view of personnel stats. Colorful graphs highlight the breakdown of the cost type, followed by a summary of new positions, vacancies, and reclassifications. Position Request Manager - Streamline new position and reclassification requests with customizable request forms and management system. Build budget scenarios and select different positions to see the impact they'll have.

- Streamline new position and reclassification requests with customizable request forms and management system. Build budget scenarios and select different positions to see the impact they'll have. Vacancy Planning - Budget well into the future with the ability to create and fill vacant positions on specified dates. Create different budget scenarios, choose whether to include these vacancies, adjust the figures as needed, and it will apply the costs to the budget.

- Budget well into the future with the ability to create and fill vacant positions on specified dates. Create different budget scenarios, choose whether to include these vacancies, adjust the figures as needed, and it will apply the costs to the budget. Union Negotiation Planning - Analyze the effects of adjustments to salaries and benefits for more informed negotiations. Create multi-year scenario plans and see how tenured union employees will go from one step to the next. Easily make cost of living adjustments and merit adjustments at the person, job, or unit level.

- Analyze the effects of adjustments to salaries and benefits for more informed negotiations. Create multi-year scenario plans and see how tenured union employees will go from one step to the next. Easily make cost of living adjustments and merit adjustments at the person, job, or unit level. Multi-year Personnel Plans - Plan for future workforce with multi-year personnel plans to forecast many years into the future. Filter the view to see each scenario at multiple levels to help choose a plan.

- Plan for future workforce with multi-year personnel plans to forecast many years into the future. Filter the view to see each scenario at multiple levels to help choose a plan. Report Builder - Create and export custom reports to share the personnel budget with internal and external stakeholders and existing systems. All reports can be exported in PDF or Excel formats to make them easy to share. "Being a spreadsheet jockey isn't fulfilling work. I'm always looking for ways to automate what we do, and to make the finance and accounting team's contribution more meaningful to our organization. ClearGov gave us back countless hours that we're able to apply to far more impactful tasks, like long-term forecasting, to better serve our community and show our commitment to transparency," said Marji Gehr, Assistant City Administrator of Platte City, MO. To learn more about ClearGov Personnel Budgeting, please visit: https://cleargov.com/products/personnel-budgeting About ClearGov ClearGov® is the leading provider of Budget Cycle Management software, focused on helping local governments and their department heads streamline the annual budgeting process by automating workflow, increasing collaboration, and centralizing data. ClearGov solutions are powerful enough to support local governments of every size, yet affordable enough for even the smallest towns and villages. Hundreds of communities across the country rely on our cloud-native Budget Cycle Management solutions to modernize their budget process. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005030/en/

