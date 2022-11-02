TMCnet News
New Book Provides Organizations Hope for Surviving the "Great Resignation"
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution, independent publisher and events organizer, announces the publication of A Radical Enterprise: Pioneering the Future of High-Performing Organizations by Matt K. Parker, February 2022.
Millions of workers around the world are collapsing under the weight of command-and-control culture. The crisis has reached its breaking point and the "Great Resignation" is upon us. But there is hope.
The fastest growing, most competitive organizations in the world have no bureaucracies, no bosses, and no bullshit. Comprising 8% of corporations aound the world (according to The HOW Report), scientists and researchers have discovered that radically collaborative organizations are more competitive on practically every meaningful financial measure and enjoy higher engagement, loyalty, and motivation from their employees.
In his groundbreaking book, technology thought leader and organizational architect Matt K. Parker breaks down the counterintuitive principles and practices that radically collaborative organizations thrive on. Discover the revolutionary shift to partnership and equality through four imperatives that will help organizations out-retain, out-innovate, and outperform the competition.
