[September 30, 2021] New Novel about San Francisco Is Becoming Cult Classic, New Movie Material

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking place in San Francisco's inner city, the exciting novel, Giants of Iniquity: a San Francisco Omen, combines science fiction elements with a social commentary in an action adventure like the movie Black Panther. Giants of Iniquity is becoming a new cult classic among readers, making it a superb candidate for a movie. The Kirkus Review of Giants of Iniquity states that "The entertaining narrative combines dynamic characters with a variety of offbeat theories and concepts, all of which appealingly tie into the central plot. eaders who enjoy stories of aliens, Illuminati conspiracies, and unexplained phenomena will find it particularly riveting."



Giants is a mystery of what paranormal things are happening in San Francisco's Nob Hill vortex. The protagonist is a millennial prophet of God named Joel, a bit naïve, asking the important questions about San Francisco, and in a broader sense about America and what we are all becoming. The allegory and metaphors are working on several levels. Tech giants, corporate leaders, government leaders, religious leaders, cultural leaders . . . the giants in the novel take on all these roles as they take over our society. They are brash and take control with impunity. Giants are praised and even worshipped for their success and leadership even though there are many corrupt things that they are doing behind the scenes. San Francisco's culture has already accepted this as a new normal in politics and in other areas. If we take everything beautiful and mesmerizing about San Francisco and the culture and mix it with everything unsavory and unimaginable about the giants as our all-in-all leaders, then you have Giants of Iniquity: a San Francisco Omen, a strange story about what we can see already happening in our culture with a twist of hyperbole.

Read more or purchase a copy at https://giantsofiniquity.com/.

