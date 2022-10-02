TMCnet News
|
New Data Highlighting Itch Reduction with Topical Roflumilast in Multiple Dermatologic Conditions Presented at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, today announced new patient-reported outcome data that show topical roflumilast provides significant reductions in itch, a common and bothersome symptom of multiple dermatologic conditions. Once-daily roflumilast cream reduced both the severity and burden of itch, and improved quality of life, in the DERMIS-1 and DERMIS-2 Phase 3 pivotal studies in chronic plaque psoriasis. In addition, in two separate Phase 2 studies, topical roflumilast foam showed a robust and rapid reduction of itch in scalp and body psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis. These data were presented at the annual European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress (Sept 29 – Oct 2).
“Itch is the most frequently reported symptom associated with dermatologic conditions such as plaque psoriasis, scalp psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis, severely impacting patients’ quality of life. These robust and consistent data across multiple indications demonstrate that topical roflumilast significantly improved both the severity and burden of itch, that symptoms improved quickly and continued improving through the course of treatment,” said Patrick Burnett, M.D., Ph.D., FAAD, Chief Medical Officer of Arcutis. “Meaningfully impacting symptoms that matter most to patients, such as itch, is at the core of Arcutis’ mission. Topical roflumilast continues to demonstrate strong efficacy with a safety and tolerability profile that, if approved, should enable chronic use and the ability to use across the body.”
Dr. Melinda J. Gooderham presented patient-reported outcome data from the DERMIS studies in patients with chronic plaque psoriasis treated with roflumilast cream that showed the mean reduction in Worst-Itch Numeric Rating Scale (WI-NRS) score was significantly greater with roflumilast cream than vehicle at all study timepoints, with improvements achieved as early as two weeks (mean change from baseline of -3.7 and -4.0 for roflumilast cream; -1.4 and -1.7 for vehicle; P<0.0001). In addition, more than two-thirds of patients with a WI-NRS of four or greater at baseline achieved a reduction of four-points or more with roflumilast cream compared to less than one-third of individuals using vehicle at week 8 (67.5% and 69.4% of patients using roflumilast cream compared to 26.8% and 35.6% using vehicle; P<0.0001). Overall quality of life was also improved with the use of once-daily roflumilast cream as measured by the Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) with an improvement of 65.2% from baseline in the DLQI score for roflumilast cream vs 12.% vehicle in DERMIS-1 and a 69.4% improvement from baseline DLQI score roflumilast cream vs 9.0% vehicle in DERMIS-2 (P<0.0001).
In a separate poster presentation highlighting results from the Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled study of roflumilast foam in patients with plaque psoriasis on the scalp and body, 68.2% of patients with a WI-NRS score of four or greater at baseline using roflumilast foam achieved a four point or greater reduction in WI-NRS compared to only 23.1% of patients using vehicle at week eight. These results are consistent with that observed specifically in the scalp with 71.0% of patients with a baseline Scalp Itch (SI)-NRS of four or greater at baseline achieving a four-point or greater improvement in SI-NRS as compared to 18.5% in the vehicle treated group.
Likewise, data presented in a poster presentation from a Phase 2 study of patients with seborrheic dermatitis showed approximately 64.6% of patients with a WI-NRS score of four or greater at baseline using roflumilast foam achieved a four point or greater reduction in WI-NRS compared to only 34.0% of patients using vehicle at week eight.
In these studies, both roflumilast cream and roflumilast foam met their primary endpoints and were generally well-tolerated.
About Topical Roflumilast
About Arcutis
Contacts:
Investors
11/25/2008
10/11/2011
10/03/2012
Mistakes VARs Can't Afford to Make in the Cannabis Market
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 8:30-9:25am
NB-IoT: Real-world Cases that Power a World of Possibilities
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 2:00-2:25pm
Driving Production Lessons from the Automotive Industry
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 1:00-1:25pm