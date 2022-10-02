[September 30, 2021] New Survey Finds 36% of TikTok Users Have Visited or Ordered Food From a Restaurant After Seeing That Restaurant on the Platform

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGH , a full-service marketing and communications agency for franchise restaurants and more, today released the results of a national TikTok survey about restaurants, which found that 36% of TikTok users have visited or ordered food from a restaurant after seeing that restaurant on the platform. Additionally, 65% of TikTok content creators have visited or ordered food from a restaurant after seeing videos posted on TikTok. There are currently 65.9 million monthly active TikTok users in the U.S. and 1 billion global active users . The survey further examined what exactly inspires visits to new restaurants, and whether or not users would be influenced to travel to or visit a new restaurant based on viewed content. Videos showing food are the key drivers

For these TikTok'ers, the food matters, serving as the key driver behind why people visit or order food from restaurants after seeing TikTok restaurant content. Of the surveyed users, 55% said they wanted to visit the restaurant because the food looked appetizing, and 51% wanted to because the video showed a unique food item. "As TikTok continues to grow in popularity, many restaurant marketers have been left wondering if the platform is worth the investment. The results of our survey show it is," said Ryan Goff, EVP, Social Media Marketing Director at MGH. "Often restaurants and other businesses are hesitant to invest in new platforms, but the increasing popularity and breadth of users –coupled with direct feedback from users –demonstrate the power of TikTok and should encourage restaurant owners to add this platform to their marketing mix." Other notable TikTok restauant stats include:



More than 45% of surveyed TikTok users also said they would be interested in visiting a restaurant in a different state based on a TikTok video, with 35% saying they have already done so;

38% of users surveyed said they wanted to visit a restaurant they saw on TikTok because the video showed a cool atmosphere;

36% said they wanted to visit the restaurant because the TikTok video showed a cool way of serving food or beverages; and

Nearly 30% cited a great view as the driver for their interest in visiting. For more insights on our survey visit our blog: https://www.mghus.com/blog/how-tiktok-influences-restaurant-dining-behavior . About this Survey

Results are based on a national survey of 701 U.S. residents who watch videos on TikTok. The survey was conducted Aug. 25, 2021 using SurveyMonkey Audience.

About MGH

Based in Owings Mills, Md., MGH is an integrated marketing and communications agency offering advertising , public relations , media planning/buying , creative design and production , interactive (design, strategy, development and marketing), market research, direct response, relationship marketing and social media marketing to franchised restaurants and more. MGH was selected to the Ad Age 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work list.

MGH maintains a diverse client base spanning multiple industries. Some of the agency's current clients include Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip, Which Wich, Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, Shari's Cafe & Pies, Coco's Bakery, Books-A-Million, Hendrick Automotive Group, Mannington, Smyth Jewelers, STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, DTLR, Spring Education Group, Inc., Successories, and Santa Monica Brew Works. Visit http://www.mghus.com for more information on MGH and its services or connect with MGH via: Facebook at https://facebook.com/mghus ; Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/mghmarketing ; Twitter at https://twitter.com/mghus ; or YouTube at https://youtube.com/mghtv . View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-finds-36-of-tiktok-users-have-visited-or-ordered-food-from-a-restaurant-after-seeing-that-restaurant-on-the-platform-301388241.html SOURCE MGH, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]