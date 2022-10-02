TMCnet News
New Survey Finds 36% of TikTok Users Have Visited or Ordered Food From a Restaurant After Seeing That Restaurant on the Platform
OWINGS MILLS, Md., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGH, a full-service marketing and communications agency for franchise restaurants and more, today released the results of a national TikTok survey about restaurants, which found that 36% of TikTok users have visited or ordered food from a restaurant after seeing that restaurant on the platform. Additionally, 65% of TikTok content creators have visited or ordered food from a restaurant after seeing videos posted on TikTok. There are currently 65.9 million monthly active TikTok users in the U.S. and 1 billion global active users.
The survey further examined what exactly inspires visits to new restaurants, and whether or not users would be influenced to travel to or visit a new restaurant based on viewed content.
Videos showing food are the key drivers
"As TikTok continues to grow in popularity, many restaurant marketers have been left wondering if the platform is worth the investment. The results of our survey show it is," said Ryan Goff, EVP, Social Media Marketing Director at MGH. "Often restaurants and other businesses are hesitant to invest in new platforms, but the increasing popularity and breadth of users –coupled with direct feedback from users –demonstrate the power of TikTok and should encourage restaurant owners to add this platform to their marketing mix."
Other notable TikTok restauant stats include:
For more insights on our survey visit our blog: https://www.mghus.com/blog/how-tiktok-influences-restaurant-dining-behavior.
About this Survey
About MGH
MGH maintains a diverse client base spanning multiple industries. Some of the agency's current clients include Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip, Which Wich, Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, Shari's Cafe & Pies, Coco's Bakery, Books-A-Million, Hendrick Automotive Group, Mannington, Smyth Jewelers, STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, DTLR, Spring Education Group, Inc., Successories, and Santa Monica Brew Works.
