New Thompson Hine Survey-Based Report Reveals Trends in Corporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives
With corporations under increasing pressure to implement environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, in-house counsel and senior corporate executives will find a useful benchmark against which to measure their programs and progress in "An ESG Snapshot," a report authored by Thompson Hine's ESG Collaborative attorneys. The report summarizes the results of a recent firm survey exploring the ESG standards that investors and other key stakeholders are increasingly applying as part of their evaluation to identify material risks and growth opportunities.
"The pressure to implement ESG initiatives is coming not only from investors and shareholders, but from all stakeholders, including consumers and the broader public," said Thompson Hine partner Heidi Friedman, co-chair of the firm's ESG Collaborative. "And regulatory agencies are ramping up their own focus on ESG issues, with the SEC's (News - Alert) proposed ESG rulemaking expected this October. If companies are not yet focusing on these issues, now is the time to start."
Here are just a few of the numerous corporate ESG trends the report explores:
Thompson Hine is committed to staying on top of significant business trends and continuously innovating to meet clients' evolving needs. This is the firm's most recent survey, having completed its second survey focusing on innovation in legal services delivery, "The Innovation Gap Persists," last year, along with several recent employer surveys focusing on employees returning to the workplace and vaccine mandates.
Thompson Hine's ESG Collaborative is a multidisciplinary team of lawyers with practical legal and business knowledge to help clients develop, implement and fine-tune ESG strategies. The group uses proprietary SmartPaTH™ tools, significant investments in technology and strategies such as legal project management, flexible staffing and value-based pricing to help clients achieve their objectives while providing enhanced value and predictability.
About Thompson Hine LLP. Thompson Hine LLP, a full-service business law firm with approximately 400 lawyers in 8 offices, was ranked number 1 in the category "Most innovative North American law firms: New working models" by The Financial Times (News - Alert) and was 1 of 7 firms shortlisted for The American Lawyer's inaugural Legal Services Innovation Award. Thompson Hine has distinguished itself in all areas of Service Delivery Innovation in the BTI Brand Elite, where it has been recognized as one of the top 4 firms for "Value for the Dollar" and "Commitment to Help" and among the top 5 firms "making changes to improve the client experience." The firm's commitment to innovation is embodied in Thompson Hine SmartPaTH™ - a smarter way to work - predictable, efficient and aligned with client goals. For more information, please visit ThompsonHine.com and ThompsonHine.com/SmartPaTH.
