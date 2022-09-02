TMCnet News
New Invicti Research Reveals Proof-Based Scanning Automatically Confirms 94% of Direct-Impact Vulnerabilities with 99.98% Accuracy
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™, a global innovator in application security, today announced the results of an extensive analysis of six years' worth of real-world vulnerability data processed by Invicti's Netsparker solution. Within this research, Invicti found that Netsparker's Proof-Based Scanning technology automatically confirmed 94% of direct-impact vulnerabilities with a confirmation accuracy of 99.98%. In other words, only 0.02% were later found to be false positives.
The analysis of anonymized customer data suggests the following trends:
"Throughout our history, we've understood the value of listening to those on the front lines of addressing security issues – security engineers and developers," said Ferruh Mavituna, founder and CEO at Invicti. "We've used this insight to continually shape and improve our technology, and today are proud to offer a solution that is proven to help development and security cut through the noise so they can focus on delivering valuable innovation without compromising security."
Delivering innovative AppSec solutions since 2005, Invicti has protected more than 800,000 websites for over 3,100 customers globally. For the first time, Invicti was included this year in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing. The company has also recently been recognized by G2 as a Momentum Leader for its Acunetix and Netsparker products, won two Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Awards this year, and is also the recipient of a 2021 Globee Award for Cyber Security Global Excellence.
Click here for the white paper and here for the infographic reflecting Invicti's six-year analysis of anonymized customer vulnerability data.
