TMCnet News
|
New Study Shows Growth of Younger and More Diverse Membership and Focuses on Building the Next Normal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If 2020 was the Wild West, then 2021 is just the start of the Gold Rush. Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations and nonprofits, announced the upcoming release of Association Trends 2021: Building the Next Normal.
This uniquely positioned annual industry research study – and its accompanying webinar this week – spotlights the latest trends impacting associations, based on the perspectives of more than 1,000 professional associations members who shared their insights in July 2021. It highlights the many new opportunities for associations to better serve their members, evolve their business models, and ultimately grow their organizations while building for the next normal.
According to the report, association professionals are working harder, but they're focused on implementing new strategies and tech to work smarter, too.
Many Pros report fresh initiatives aimed at enhancing key areas that Members say will drive the greatest impact, things like individual member benefits (continuing education, training, and networking) and industry-focused benefits (news, advocacy, and raising awareness). Pros also say they feel slightly more technologically prepared for the future than in last year's study, but half admit to not actually feeling prepared. Plus, the Association Trends 2021 report indicates that Pros are working harder than ever, and to ease the workload 40% are planning on increased investments including business analytics and learning management systems. The Pros' overall optimistic outlook bodes well for organizations in the next year – their predictions from 2020 proved mostly accurate – but the study highlights many untapped areas of improvement that members highly value.
And where there are disconnects, there are opportunities.
"Amidst all of the disruptions of the last year and a half, it is great to see that professional organizations have remained a beacon to their members, and have even grown in importance," stated Jennifer Lee, Managing Director, Associations and Events, Community Brands. "This study confirms another exciting trend that we have seen with clients – the emergence of new paths for growth going forward. Hybrid events, new learning rograms, online networking, and professional development are all areas of interest especially for younger members, and can provide new ways to drive engagement and revenue for associations."
Additional key findings from the report include:
The full study – with a detailed look at findings and strategic ways to utilize the data – will be released Tuesday, September 28. As part of the release, a special CAE-credit webinar, co-presented by Tirrah Switzer and Tristan Jordan, will unveil and explain the study's member engagement. After the webinar event, the full study will be available for download on a new association trends resource page.
Webinar Registration is currently open, and registrants will be among the first to receive the new study. Please save your seat for the webinar held on September 28, 2021, 12pm EST.
For press inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Tirrah Switzer or Tristan Jordan, contact Jessi Cape: press@communitybrands.com or (512) 861-3012.
About the Report
About Community Brands
Learn more about our Community Brands solutions for associations, nonprofits, K-12s, event tech, and faith-based organizations. Visit us at communitybrands.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-shows-growth-of-younger-and-more-diverse-membership-and-focuses-on-building-the-next-normal-301385885.html
SOURCE Community Brands
11/24/2010
02/21/2012
11/02/2009
Driving Production Lessons from the Automotive Industry
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 1:00-1:25pm
2G/3G: How Long Can a Sunset Last?
Date: 2/08/22
Time: 3:00-3:45pm
Continental Breakfast - For Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 8:30am