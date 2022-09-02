TMCnet News
New survey finds Canadians are longing for trips abroad, with 87 per cent reporting travel being the source of some of their most cherished memories
Global fintech and leader in international money transfers, Wise, reveals findings on Canadian sentiment surrounding travel amidst pandemic
TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Wise (LON: WISE), the global technology company building the best way to move money around the world, today released global survey data shedding light on the views of Canadian international travellers.
The findings uncovered that while the majority of Canadians who travel internationally (58 per cent) remain wary about trips abroad due to the rise of the Delta COVID-19 variant, and less than one quarter plan to travel internationally in the next six months, more than two-thirds (78 per cent) say international travel is one of the things they're most looking forward to as the pandemic stabilizes.
The survey also revealed that Canadians are more hesitant towards international travel than their southern neighbours, with 42 per cent of Americans planning trips abroad in the next six months, compared to only 24 per cent of Canadians.
"As a company committed to easing the financial woes of moving and spending money internationally, we understand there have been even more obstacles to contend with during the pandemic," says Lindsey Grossman, Director of Product, North America at Wise. "Given the resulting limitations on travel, more than half (55 per cent) of Canadians are now reporting a stronger desire to see the world than ever before. As Canadians explore future opportunities to travel abroad, we lok forward to helping them get the most out of their trips, and in the meantime we will continue to make it easier, cheaper and more transparent for Canadians - whether business owners or consumers - to send money internationally."
Top responses for what's been missed most about international travel include seeing new sights (56 per cent), experiencing new environments (53 per cent), disconnecting and relaxing (53 per cent), and learning about different cultures (52 per cent).
With many Canadians reporting top challenges like hotel prices and inflated exchange rates as their biggest financial "pain points" when traveling internationally, it's no surprise that about three quarters of Canadians stated they would find Wise's services very helpful for their next international trip.
Key Survey Findings:
Co-founded by Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus, Wise launched in 2011 under its original name TransferWise. It is one of the world's fastest growing, profitable tech companies and is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, WISE. 10 million people and businesses use Wise, which processes over £5 billion in cross-border transactions every month, saving customers over £1 billion a year.
