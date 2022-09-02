[September 23, 2021] New IDC Best in Future of Connectedness North America Awards Open for Submissions

International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced the inaugural IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Connectedness North America Awards, designed to recognize organizations that are able to rethink the way people, things, processes, and applications connect to enable the seamless flow of data and drive business outcomes. Awards recognizing unique solutions and business success stories will be presented at a ceremony in May 2022. The transformation of connectedness is fundamental to realizing sustainable and scalable digital transformation. IDC's (News - Alert) Future of Connectedness research practice asserts it is an enterprise-wide approach that will foster human-machine collaboration, enable new skills and worker experiences, and support an intelligent and dynamic environment unbounded by time or physical space. In the nominations, IDC is looking for details on implemented initiatives, such as pilots or projects, as opposed to ideas or planned initiatives. Primary requirements of all Best in Future of Connectedness nominations are: Must be a Future of Connectedness initiative as defined by IDC. All nominations must be in production with existing customers/users since January 2019. Must be able to articulate and show key performance indicators to ascribe value to the completed project. The winner of this category must demonstrate at least one of the following: Ability to deliver a solution and/or business strategy (i.e., using technologies like 5G, virtual private networks, remote access solutions, SD-WAN, deployment of mobile devices) fostering human-human and human-machine collaboration toward delivery of defined business outcomes.

Ability to deliver connectivity and networking solutions that provide scalable, secure access anytime, anywhere, and drive pervasive experiences for employees, customers, and partner.

Ability to deliver a secure and dynamic environment that allows the enterprise to maintain business operations in light of disruptive events including cyberattacks, pandemics, and natural disasters.



HERE. Deadline for submission is October 30, 2021. If you have questions regarding your entry, please contact Heather Ball at hball@idc.com. Note: IT Vendors and Technology Consultants do not qualify for the IDC Future Enterprise Awards. Vendors may instead nominate completed projects on behalf of their clients.

"Connectivity is the common denominator in how people, things and processes interact. For consumers and organizations, increased reliance on digital engagement requires ubiquitous, reliable, and robust connectivity. As digital interactions continue to increase, however, it's clear that connectivity is not yet seamless or pervasive," said Paul Hughes, research director, Future of Connectedness at IDC. "Our Best in Future of Connectedness Awards will shine a light on those organizations that have successfully addressed this unevenness in connectivity across different environments and locations to successfully meet employee and consumer expectations." About IDC's Future of Connectedness Research Practice IDC's Future of Connectedness helps organizations recognize the imperative need to address unevenness in connectivity across different environments and locations and provide employees and consumers with digital experiences supported by ubiquitous, reliable, and robust connectivity. To learn more about all nine of IDC's Future of X research practices, please visit https://www.idc.com/promo/future-of-x/connectedness. For more information on the IDC Future of Digital Infrastructure Awards, please contact Sarah Murray at sarah@attunecommunications.com. About IDC International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter (News - Alert) at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005126/en/

