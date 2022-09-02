[September 23, 2021] New Product Launch: Pharmaceutical Strategies Group Launches Artemetrx Rebate Monitor

Artemetrx Rebate Monitor accelerates health plan ability to identify and resolve variances in pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) rebates. Industry insiders designed the newly unveiled tool to revolutionize the approach to rebate guarantees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005716/en/ Artemetrx Rebate Monitor provides insights to health plans on the adherence to contract terms by the PBM for rebate guarantees. The crucial new tool protects a health plan's bottom line and relationship with their PBM. "Rebates are the most critical component of a PBM contract," said Beth Hebert-Silvia, RPh, Senior Vice President and Health Plan Practice Leader of PSG. "Timely rebate monitoring means health plans can protect financial interests, improve client satisfaction, and increase pharmacy market share." Health plans are tapping into Artemetrx Rebate Monitor because it completely overhauls the complex work required to review PBM paid rebates. Artemetr Rebate Monitor transforms intricate contract terms, conditions, and guarantees into configurable rules applied to actual pharmacy claims data each month.



Artemetrx Rebate Monitor protects the financial interests of health plans via improved rebate oversight. Innovative features include: Dashboards and reporting that quickly identify underperforming rebates by channel or formulary

Independent interpretation and calculation of expected rebates by channel

Monthly claims ingestion and projection of expected rebates

Quarterly ingestion of PBM actual data and ongoing updates

Detailed variance reporting between projected and actual rebates paid

Access via the Artemetrx web-based software to your data, 24/7 "The speed and efficiency of Artemetrx Rebate Monitor create extraordinary new opportunities to ensure maximum value from rebates," said Michael Lonergan, RPh, President of PSG. "Innovating is core to our mission. Artemetrx Rebate Monitor is the latest achievement in our more than 25-year legacy of relentless client advocacy."

Artemetrx is a proprietary industry-leading web-based software for integrated drug management developed by Pharmaceutical Strategies Group (PSG), an EPIC company. Rebate Monitor is the latest in a series of innovations on the Artemetrx platform. Learn more about how Artemetrx Rebate Monitor is irreversibly shaking up the way rebates are managed: www.psgconsults.com/RebateMonitor About PSG Pharmaceutical Strategies Group, an EPIC company, relentlessly advocates for clients as they navigate complex and ever-changing drug cost management challenges. PSG's innovative drug management solutions, including the proprietary data and analytics platform, Artemetrx, deliver actionable insights with exceptional financial and clinical value. PSG functions as a strategic partner through industry-leading intelligence and technologies to realize billions of dollars in drug cost savings for clients every year. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005716/en/

