[September 23, 2021] New Survey Reveals That Telecommunications Firms Leverage AI-Based Network Monitoring To Improve Customer Experience, Reduce Operational Costs

Anodot, the autonomous business monitoring company, today announced the results of an independent survey that reveals that Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are making artificial intelligence (AI) deployments an immediate priority to improve service experience for customers and reduce operational costs. 67% of survey respondents have already deployed AI in their networks and more than 50% of those who have not deployed AI plan to do so within the next 6-24 months. Furthermore, 53% of respondents stated that improving service experience was the primary driver for implementing AI-based network monitoring and detection. These findings are based on an independent Heavy Reading global survey of nearly 100 senior networking and IT CSP (News - Alert) decision makers commissioned by Anodot in Q3 2021. "Instead of waiting for next generation 5G network deployments to invest in AI, the majority of CSPs are already deploying AI on 4G networks now, the infrastructure most of their customers still use," said Anodot Co-founder and CEO David Drai. "With AI-based network monitoring, CSPs can detect network issues up to 80% faster and reduce incident costs by as much as 70%." At the same time, CSPs want to better use AI to monitor their networks as a whole and measure the quality of service they provide - rather than just monitoring network-related KPIs and minimizing network downtime, according to survey findings. In fact, 46% of survey respondents stated that network performance troubleshooting, early warnings and visibility into service degradations are critical to improving customer experience and reducing customer churn. However, most CSPs lack the specific tools that integrate with AI, existing data, and tools to perform more effective, holistic network monitoring. <> According to the survey, 42% of respondents cite integration with existing tools as the biggest barrier to deploying AI-based network monitoring and anomaly detection in networks. Service providers are looking for solutions that deliver a short time to value with easy integration and open APIs. They are also seeking solutions that are easy for teams to use and support without requiring significant investment in data science talent and professional services.



The survey also found that more than half of respondents found that the cost of hours spent by their operations teams on monitoring service degradation is just as high as the cost of repairing the issues, which includes hardware fixes, third-party services, and truck roles. Therefore, CSPs seek to reduce the time their operations teams spend on detecting, analyzing, and understanding the root cause of network issues, with 49% of survey respondents stating that predictive impairment detection would deliver the largest cost savings for their organizations. "Anodot's zero-touch network monitoring platform seamlessly integrates with AI and existing data while automating cross-layer network performance and service experience to free-up CSP operations teams," said Drai.

"We collect all data types, at any scale, and use AI/ML to correlate anomalies across the entire telco stack. Our platform is the 'brain' on top of the OSS that detects service-impacting incidents in real time, enabling the world's largest telcos to protect their revenue and improve service experience-reducing the number of alerts by 90% and reducing time to resolve incidents by 30%," he said. To access the full survey report and white paper entitled The Business Value of AI In Zero-Touch Network Monitoring, please go to https://go.anodot.com/the-business-value-of-ai-in-zero-touch-network-monitoring. About Anodot Anodot's Business Monitoring platform uses machine learning to constantly analyze and correlate every business parameter, providing real-time anomaly alerts and forecasts in their context. Fortune 500 companies, from digital business to telecom, trust Anodot's patented technology to reduce time to detection and resolution for revenue-critical issues by as much as 80 percent. Anodot is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Israel, with sales offices worldwide. To learn more, visit www.anodot.com and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005552/en/

