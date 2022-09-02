[September 23, 2021] New Short-Term Contracts Platform 'TurboXBT' Offers 90% Profits On A SINGLE Deal - So How Does It Work?

Victoria, Seychelles, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investing in the digital currency ecosystem has been enmeshed with the potential for high and instant profits with the emergence of TurboXBT, a short-term exchange dedicated to the trading of synthetic assets. It is no longer a myth that a lot of money can be made in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, a reality made possible with the volatility of the nascent industry. Actually, this volatility is double faced and it can either make or mar a trader. Unless it is through defined, and less risky trading options such as that offered by the TurboXBT platform, the profitability of a trader may be subjected to chance or extreme uncertainties. TurboXBT is a relatively new exchange but with the promise to be a formidable player, especially in the synthetic asset trading ecosystem. As one of the ways to boost the diversity that the broader digital currency industry embodies, the trading platform has integrated solutions to welcome a broad range of customers all over the world. The promise of the TurboXBT platform is simple, to offer profitability on single trades up to 90% with value additions to all users.

Irrespective of its newness, TurboXBT’s service is on track to lead the dive into crypto synthetic trading, taking on existing players in this challenging niche.

The Money Making Diversity: Highlighting the TurboXBT Advantage

Full fledged crypto investors are those whose profiles detailed active engagement in multiple offerings, whether currently, or at some points in their careers. While not coming off as a rule of thumb, some traders have actively participated in backing crypto projects through Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) or Initial Decentralized Offerings (IDOs) as we have it today, deposited money into liquidity pools, and the staking in a functional Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network.

Each of these investment options offers its own uniqueness, and pathway to profitability, sandwiched with obvious risks across each option. While many fraudulent projects are always launched on a daily basis to take advantage of the positive tilt towards ICO/IDOs, unsuspecting users may fall victim.

The growth of crypto and its tilt towards decentralized finance has made liquidity provisions and staking a more prevalent alternative to growth capital in today’s digital world. Fundamentally, both involve locking up funds in smart contracts to aid the maintenance of these underlying protocols for which fuds can be earned in return. Both Liquidity providers and stakers earn rewards in fees generated by the platform and the earnings are based on varying ROI which can be in the range of 3% to 20%. Despite these positive earning prospects, the learning curve for both options is steep, and the underlying modalities surrounding liquidity provision and staking can be very challenging for a new user to adapt to.





The emergence of TurboXBT short-term trading lends a different narrative to the money making options in the digital currency industry, through simplified, yet profitable trading options. Unlike liquidity provision and staking, TurboXBT offers a clear, simplified and fast path to put your capital to work for you. Trades are typically executed in a matter of minutes, and earnings can be as high as 90% per a single trade.



A Deeper Look into the TurboXBT Platform

Getting started on the TurboXBT platform is as easy as opening an account with your email address and password. The complexity in opening a trading account on most exchanges can be quite frustrating, and TurboXBT has considerably lowered the barriers that serve as a bottleneck to those looking to catch up with the trend.

On TurboXBT, users can enter into short term contracts which can either be inline with price gains, UP contracts, or price falls dubbed DOWN contracts. These trades can be executed once an active account has been funded with the right funds, which can be any one of the supported deposit assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and the top two stablecoins, USDC, and USDT respectively.

This is how the synthetic short-term contracts work; the user selects the asset pair to trade, for example, the BTC/USD pair. Thereafter, the time frame comfortable with the trader is chosen. This can be any time from 30 seconds, 1 minute, 5 minutes, 10 minutes and 15 minutes respectively. Following this, the trade is executed by clicking either the green UP button for the upward trend or the red DOWN button to bet on price falls. Trade winnings are dependent on whether the traded pair gained or lost in value within the set time limit.

Users can get the worst and best case estimates of their profits in advance by multiplying the percentage payout rate quoted on the TurboXBT platform. Each of the 38 trading pairs across 17 synthetic assets have their own unique payout rate. The user needs to be familiar with this figure per time to calculate the potential worth of the risk being taken to trade on the platform.

Executing a contract trade on TurboXBT is further enhanced with the platform’s physical attributes including a unique user friendly design, and a bold interface that is appealing to all site visitors. There are no restrictions on deposits and withdrawals on the TurboXBT exchange, and the barriers to entry have further been lowered down with no need for Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification at the point of opening the account.

The Big Takeaway

Creating a new product in an ecosystem that is evolving at a very fast pace is commendable, but comes with risks. TurboXBT is not only willing to assume this risk, the exchange is doing so without transferring any burden on the customer. With no commission on deposits, withdrawals or trades executed on the platform, users can benefit from the platform’s superior technological offerings to maximize what earnings their capital can get them.

Above all, TurboXBT’s profitability comes with an assurance of data security and the safety of funds stored on the platform. All these features are bolstered by the platform’s speed, and 99.9% uptime, a feature that prevents loss of funds owing to unforeseen platform downtime.

https://www.facebook.com/TurboXBT/ Disclaimer: This press release is not intended to be a source of investment, financial, technical, tax, or legal advice. All of this content is for informational purposes only. Readers should do their own research. TurboXBT is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by reliance on any information mentioned in this article.

