[September 23, 2021] New Study Reveals Significant Gap Between Canadian Consumer Expectations and Businesses' Ability to Deliver on a Great Customer Experience

New research released today by Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, reveals a significant gap between consumers' customer service expectations and Canadian businesses' ability to deliver on those expectations. Medallia and IPSOS will discuss insights from the report today with a panel of customer experience professionals. In July of this year, Medallia and IPSOS surveyed 300 Canadian experience professionals across 12 industries and 2,000 Canadian consumers. The resulting State of Experience in Canada Report examines the implications of COVID-19 on Canadian businesses, looks at changing Canadian consumer expectations surrounding customer experience, and reveals that the majority of Canadian businesses are still playing catch up when it comes to delivering on a consistently strong, omni-channel customer experience. "Every brand in Canada has the potential to drive a phenomenal customer experience. It's a top priority among consumers today. However, our survey shows that the majority of Canadian businesses are falling far short of consumer expectations when it comes to delivering on that promise," said Shannon Katschilo, Medallia AVP and country manager for Canada. The research reveals: Canadians today are using more channels than ever to communicate, presenting new customer experience challenges for business 41% of Canadians say a poor customer experience will drive them to purchase from another brand 16% of Canadians will pay more for a great customer experience Only 23% of Canadian consumers strongly agree that they receive a consistent service across all channels Against the backdrop of COVID-19 only 28% of consumers felt companies have mastered contactless interactions and engagement

Canadian businesses don't feel that they have kept up with changing consumer expectations regarding customer service and consistency of experience across channels Only 11% of organizations surveyed consider themselves CX leaders, meaning their organizations are: Is CX obsessed Has fostered a customer and journey centric culture Is using data to constantly improve the customer experience Almost 50% of employees strongly feel that their biggest challenge today is customers moving to new channels

While the value of CX is well-recognized by business leaders, far fewer use advanced analytics to identify the financial value of CX improvement Less than 1/3 of executives believe that their organization obtains and analyzes customer data well Only 27% believe the tools being used to collect and analyze customer sentiment are adequate Only 33% of employees are aware of customer feedback programs within their organization and only 43% of those employees are engaged with those programs 60% of employees feel they lack the necessary tools to deliver an exceptional customer experience





Today, Medallia and IPSOS will host a panel of customer experience professionals from financial, retail, telco, research and hospitality sectors who will discuss how leading Canadian businesses are turning to customer experience best practices to:

Adapt and innovate to remain competitive

Leverage customer data to predict and alert businesses to potential churn risks

Deliver a consistent omni-channel experience You can register for today's webinar at: https://events.medallia.com/stateofexperienceincanada and a recording will be available after the event. To download the full report, visit http://medallia.com/canada/state-of-experience. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram About Medallia Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company's award-winning SaaS (News - Alert) platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com. © 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia's products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005022/en/

