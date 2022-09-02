TMCnet News
New Study Reveals Significant Gap Between Canadian Consumer Expectations and Businesses' Ability to Deliver on a Great Customer Experience
New research released today by Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, reveals a significant gap between consumers' customer service expectations and Canadian businesses' ability to deliver on those expectations. Medallia and IPSOS will discuss insights from the report today with a panel of customer experience professionals.
In July of this year, Medallia and IPSOS surveyed 300 Canadian experience professionals across 12 industries and 2,000 Canadian consumers. The resulting State of Experience in Canada Report examines the implications of COVID-19 on Canadian businesses, looks at changing Canadian consumer expectations surrounding customer experience, and reveals that the majority of Canadian businesses are still playing catch up when it comes to delivering on a consistently strong, omni-channel customer experience.
"Every brand in Canada has the potential to drive a phenomenal customer experience. It's a top priority among consumers today. However, our survey shows that the majority of Canadian businesses are falling far short of consumer expectations when it comes to delivering on that promise," said Shannon Katschilo, Medallia AVP and country manager for Canada.
The research reveals:
Today, Medallia and IPSOS will host a panel of customer experience professionals from financial, retail, telco, research and hospitality sectors who will discuss how leading Canadian businesses are turning to customer experience best practices to:
You can register for today's webinar at: https://events.medallia.com/stateofexperienceincanada and a recording will be available after the event. To download the full report, visit http://medallia.com/canada/state-of-experience.
