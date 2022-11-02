[September 22, 2021] New MMS SmartStart™ Tech-Enabled Solution Eases Document Content Creation Process

MMS Holdings Inc. (MMS) - an award-winning, data-focused CRO - announced the release of SmartStart™ Tech-Enabled Templates to reduce time and effort in the document content creation process while increasing the quality of deliverables. SmartStart™ Templates apply structured authoring rules to the authoring process and include tech-enabled templates for protocols, statistical analysis plans (SAPs), and clinical study reports (CSRs). These templates were developed to improve consistency, time-savings, and quality while allowing for the reuse of data across deliverables, such as protocol to protocol, protocol to CSR (News - Alert) , protocol to SAP, CSR to CSR, and SAP to SAP. Key features of SmartStart™ templates are proven to reduce human errors by: Automatically sharing reusable content within and across protocols, SAPs, and CSRs

Reusable content in the body of the protocol and CSR will automatically update in the synopsis

Reusable content cn be imported between documents

Increasing quality and reduction of authoring and QC effort

Efficiently presenting reusable content across products, programs, and therapeutic areas

Decreasing review times, allowing reviewers to focus on newly-added content



SmartStart™ Templates will greatly reduce the time and effort needed when writing deliverables and bring therapies to patients quicker." Sponsors who use SmartStart™ Templates will experience increased consistency and efficiencies for internal teams, sites, regulators, investigational review boards (IRB), and patients, as well as in downstream documents as previously completed protocols can be transferred into SmartStart™ Templates.

ABOUT MMS MMS Holdings (MMS) is an innovative, data-focused CRO that supports the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience, technology-enabled services, and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner, creating compelling submissions that meet rigorous regulatory standards. With a global footprint across four continents, MMS maintains a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating, and the company has been recognized as a leading CRO in Global Health & Pharma's international awards programs for the last three consecutive years. For more information, visit www.mmsholdings.com or follow MMS on LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005061/en/

