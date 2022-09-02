TMCnet News
New Study Reveals People Leaders Lack the Training, Knowledge and Tools to Effectively Handle Employee Issues
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the only technology purpose-built platform for employee relations and investigations management, today announced the research findings from a recent survey, People Leaders and the Gap in Managing Employee Issues. The report, which includes data from 126 enterprise employee relations leaders and from nearly 700 people leaders from a wide range of industries and company sizes, provides insight into how people leaders handle employee issues such as policy violations, performance concerns and behavioral issues. The report also reveals how these issues impact employee relations, employee experience, hybrid work and the broader organization.
Key findings from the study include:
"This survey confirms the importance of enabling people leaders to manage employee issues in a timely, consistent and thorough manner to build trust with employees and reduce organizational risk. As the first point of contact for employees, people leaders need the necessary tools and training to easily manage, document and track employee issues with consistency – and to know when to involve employee relations," said HR Acuity CEO and Founder Deb Muller.
"Employers understand the value of a great employee experience, but they continue to struggle with how to empower those closest to employees – people leaders. To create inclusive workplaces, eliminate bias and build trust with employees, organizations must empower people leaders to handle employee issues effectively. Embracing technology that upskills managers, ensures consistency and provides visibility across the enterprise is critical to achieve these goals."
