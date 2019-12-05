[September 22, 2021] New IGEL OS Integrations Help Businesses Solve for Work-from-Anywhere

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced the availability of IGEL OS 11.06. Recognized for its security and high performance, IGEL OS is a platform-independent Linux-based managed endpoint operating system that is purpose-built for secure, high-fidelity access to digital workspaces from any cloud. Version 11.06 further extends support for new peripherals and protocols available through IGEL Ready, IGEL's fast-growing partner ecosystem. "The global pandemic and the rapid expansion of remote work has driven the need for digital and cloud workspace solutions that enable businesses to promote business continuity, productivity and collaboration in a secure and sustainable manner," said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. "This, coupled with the ongoing hardware shortages and supply chain disruptions, demonstrate the important role that IGEL OS plays in empowering a more distributed and highly mobile workforce. We are pleased to be adding new integrations and capabilities that enable our partners and customers to solve for today's work-from-anywhere business environment." New updates and integrations available with IGEL OS 11.06 include: VMware Horizon 2106 Microsoft Teams optimization for Linux supports high-fidelity connectivity and collaboration via IGEL OS-powered endpoints.



supports high-fidelity connectivity and collaboration via IGEL OS-powered endpoints. Expanded integrations and support for Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) including deviceTrust, which leverages contextual security to protect the endpoint; and, Lakeside SysTrack which offers augmented visibility into IGEL OS-powered endpoints leveraging virtual channels, provides IT organizations with workspace analytics on the performance of AVD at the endpoint.



including deviceTrust, which leverages contextual security to protect the endpoint; and, Lakeside SysTrack which offers augmented visibility into IGEL OS-powered endpoints leveraging virtual channels, provides IT organizations with workspace analytics on the performance of AVD at the endpoint. Windows365 and Cloud365 pre-boot authentication offers increased security against forbidden access.



offers increased security against forbidden access. Support for the Citrix Workspace App 2106.



Support for HP t430, t540 and t640 thin clients expands the flexibility of choice in selecting IGEL OS-compatible hardware.



thin clients expands the flexibility of choice in selecting IGEL OS-compatible hardware. Automatic switching from LAN to Wi-Fi improves productivity and drives convenience for remote workers.



improves productivity and drives convenience for remote workers. Expanded browser support extends to Firefox version 78.12 and Chromium major version 91.



Linux Kernel update to version 5.12.19 allows for integration with the latest version of Ubuntu Linux to accommodate all current security patches and supported hardware. Covering the "Last Mile" to the End User and their Device with Amazon WorkSpaces

Another key integration for IGEL OS 11.06 is Amazon WorkSpaces 3.1.9. For businesses and remote workers, this integration helps solve several business challenges including: Creates an end-to-end solution to Amazon WorkSpaces with IGEL covering the last mile to the end-user and their device.



to Amazon WorkSpaces with IGEL covering the last mile to the end-user and their device. Improves protection against malware by reducing the attack surface of a use's device with a read-only, minimal Linux solution: IGEL OS







by reducing the attack surface of a use's device with a read-only, minimal Linux solution: IGEL OS Ensures the Amazon WorkSpaces experience as a focus inside IGEL OS, purpose-built for Amazon WorkSpaces "We know the answer to remote work is not a single silver-bullet, but a posture of enterprise-ready technologies that can only be built on solid partnerships," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "Earlier this year, IGEL officially partnered with AWS when Amazon WorkSpaces launched on IGEL OS, and this has created an end-to-end solution that is now securing the last mile of an end user's Amazon WorkSpaces experience. IGEL OS 11.06 will take the integration with Amazon WorkSpaces to the next level as the first mainstream IGEL OS release to incorporate this functionality." Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready now includes more than 100 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS. The above integrations underscore how IGEL is helping businesses improve the end-user experience in the work-from-anywhere era. For more information, visit: https://www.igel.com/ready.

See IGEL OS 11.06 this Fall at DISRUPT Unite Cloud Workspaces Forum

IGEL will be showcasing IGEL OS 11.06 during the DISRUPT Unite Cloud Workspaces Forum Roadshow, a series of one-day in-person events planned across cities in the United States and Europe starting September 23 in London. The event is designed to offer end user computing (EUC) professionals unparalleled insights into the technologies, best practices, and innovations to support today's digital workers. Registration for the roadshow event is available now at https://disrupteuc.com/unite-2021. To learn more about IGEL OS visit IGEL.com/IGELOS or register for a free trial here . IGEL on Social Media

About IGEL

IGEL is one of the world's leading providers of next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-igel-os-integrations-help-businesses-solve-for-work-from-anywhere-301382818.html SOURCE IGEL Technology

