[September 22, 2021] New Compact Rugged Computers from OnLogic Enable IoT and Edge Computing Anywhere

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global industrial computer hardware manufacturer and IoT solution provider, OnLogic ( www.onlogic.com ), has announced the immediate availability of two new fanless, rugged computers powered by Intel® Atom® x6000E Series processors, formerly known as "Elkhart Lake". The new systems, dubbed the Karbon 400 Series , are highly customizable, fanless devices specifically engineered for Industry 4.0, edge computing and Industrial IoT applications. "In our testing, this latest generation of processors from Intel give the Karbon 400 series double the performance of the previous generation," says Maxx Garrison, OnLogic Rugged Line Product Manager. "Customers have two options - the compact and cost-effective Karbon 410 with core IO and expandability, and the Karbon 430 with additional expansion for complex IoT deployments. Every project is different, so we planned ahead by making the Karbon 400 ready for 5G integration when that becomes a more readily available option. We also made sure the systems could accommodate multiple AI accelerators, which are increasingly valuable in machine learning applications." Karbon 400 Series Details The Karbon 400 Series includes two models. Both the Karbon 410 and Karbon 430 can be configured with either the Dual-Core Intel Atom X6211E or Quad-Core Intel Atom X6425E CPU, which exhibitd a 2x improvement in performance during OnLogic benchmarking. Built-in modularity allows users to choose the connectivity and capabilities needed for their application. With an operating temperature range of -40° to 70°C, fanless cooling, variable power input and zero moving parts, the Karbon 400 Series has been engineered to thrive in even the most challenging computing environments.



Features and specifications include: Dual-Core Atom x6211E or Quad-Core Atom x6425E CPU

Up to 32 GB of DDR4 3200 Memory

2 USB 3.2 & 2 USB 2.0 ports

2 LAN with optional PoE+

DisplayPort

External SIM Slot

Available 4G LTE

Optional features:

2 COM



GPIO The Karbon 430 model adds two additional M.2 2280 expansion slots, which can be used to equip additional storage, wireless connectivity or I/O. The Karbon 430 also offers an additional SIM card slot, enabling multi-carrier cellular connectivity configuration.

Tested for Industrial, Medical and Maritime Use In addition to NRTL Safety Listing and CB scheme, the Karbon 400 Series passed extensive EMC testing to EN 60601-1 medical, EN 50121 railway, EN 55032/35, Automotive E-mark, and EN 60945 maritime standards. With 15kV ESD protections, 30A/m magnetic immunity, and RF immunity up to 30V/m, the Karbon 400 Series has been engineered from the ground up by OnLogic for reliability. The systems also passed testing to IEC and MIL-STD-810 shock and vibration standards. "We subjected the Karbon 400 to some of the most extreme EMC testing we've ever done, and it excelled at every stage," says Rodney Hill, OnLogic Senior Regulatory Compliance & Customized Solutions Engineer. "This specific suite of tests was constructed based on the extreme installation locations and project demands that modern IoT projects are putting on hardware. Your average computer just isn't built for these kinds of environments, which is what makes the Karbon 400 so special." Configure and Purchase Online The Karbon 410 and Karbon 430 are available to configure and purchase directly from the OnLogic website by visiting https://www.onlogic.com/computers/rugged/karbon-400/ , or by working with their team of Solution Specialists by contacting 802-861-2300 or emailing info@onlogic.com. About OnLogic:

OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer who designs highly-configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world's harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges, no matter their industry. Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has offices in the U.S., the Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers worldwide advance their ideas with computers that are designed to last, built to order and delivered in days. Learn more at onlogic.com/company or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/onlogic . View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-compact-rugged-computers-from-onlogic-enable-iot-and-edge-computing-anywhere-301382253.html SOURCE OnLogic

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]