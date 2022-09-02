TMCnet News
|
New Research Suggests Visible Support from the C-Suite, Better Data Practices Key to Increasing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing social and political pressure, expanding pay data laws, and a global pandemic that is inflicting disproportionate economic damage on women and people of color are compelling organizations to confront workplace disparity; though new research indicates progress around this complex issue is largely inconsistent and insufficient. A new study from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services and SHRM-the Society for Human Resource Management in association with Trusaic examines the actions businesses are taking to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); how successful they are; and where critical gaps stand in the way of meaningful change. The research suggests two key factors are driving forward progress: commitment from the executive ranks and a commitment to better data.
The survey identifies respondents as "leaders," "followers," or "laggards" based on how they rated their organizations on DEI progress. Download the survey report here (https://bit.ly/3AmiYHa).
The numbers underscore that good intentions are not enough. While a majority of survey respondents (65%) say DEI is a high strategic priority, two thirds (67%) admit their organization is, at best, only somewhat successful in creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Even among leader organizations, almost half acknowledge they are behind where they should be in improving DEI. Most laggard oranizations report DEI initiatives are more "style over substance."
The findings reveal that momentum for change must begin in the C-suite:
Measuring and tracking DEI metrics are essential to accelerating DEI progress. Leader organizations regularly monitor DEI metrics, communicate progress to key stakeholders, and use data to identify interventions and course-correct:
"Organizations that commit to correcting imbalances in the workplace are often met with significant challenges. What's missing is the critical connection point between monitoring DEI metrics and using that data to improve the effectiveness of DEI programs to create lasting, meaningful change," says Robert Sheen, CEO of Trusaic. "Data supports firms in holding themselves to account. Access to timely and reliable data is key to DEI success."
As a direct result of their DEI efforts, surveyed leaders reported greater improvements in team diversity, employee engagement, collaboration, pay equity, and the ability to recruit top talent.
A total of 1,115 respondents drawn from SHRM membership and the Harvard Business Review audience completed the survey.
About Trusaic
Trusaic (https://trusaic.com/) is a software company that helps organizations reduce their risks, maximize opportunities, and keep up with rapidly changing regulatory requirements. Trusaic's pay equity, diversity, and inclusion solutions combine advanced data analytics with human expertise to ensure comprehensive, customized support. Trusaic helps build better workplaces, so companies can build better businesses.
Media Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-suggests-visible-support-from-the-c-suite-better-data-practices-key-to-increasing-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-301381316.html
SOURCE Trusaic
06/14/2011
09/11/2009
Smart Meters â€“ Beyond the Bill
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 3:30-3:55pm
Presentation Details TBA
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 1:30-1:55pm
How to Manage and Migrate Legacy Systems
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 3:30-3:55pm