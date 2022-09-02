TMCnet News
New Conviva Data Reveals How Consumers Discover Streaming Content - And the Implications for Publishers
Conviva, the intelligence cloud for streaming media, released its State of Streaming: Content Discovery report for 2021 today, revealing how consumers find new streaming content to watch. The report showed content streamed for the first time was discovered in four ways: word of mouth (59%), advertising (52%), social media (49%) and streaming service recommendations (43%).
"Given the incredible amount of streaming content available today, connecting viewers with content that not only piques their interest, but also resonates enough to keep them coming back for more is a significant challenge for publishers looking to identify and engage new audiences," said Keith Zubchevich, CEO, Conviva. "By leveraging advertising, recommendations and social media to curate and promote their offerings, publishers can expose viewers to new, quality content while simultaneously increasing their reach and brand loyalty."
Social media is vital to new content discovery
The report illustrates a direct correlation between high social media usage and high streaming video consumption, showing social platforms are key to new content discovery. The average number of social media platforms used by a typical consumer is 3.4 while this number jumps to 3.9 for heavy streamers (and plummets to 2.3 for non-streamers). What's more, high social media users are more than twice as likely to spend more than eight hours per day streaming.
The report also found:
Publishers must maintain an advertising mix to maximize content exposure
Advertising also plays a key role in the discovery process and data revealed the advertising mix must be adjusted to maximize streaming engagement as evidenced by:
Publisher recommendations resonate
Conviva's latest data shows streaming viewers today like to browse and discover new content via curated recommendations publishers suggest for them, with 43% of streamers discovering content through recommendations from their streaming services. Additionally, 41% of all streaming viewers frequently watch what is recommended to them when they start up their selected streaming service and 47% agree that recommendations by streaming services are usually very good.
Methodology
Data for this report was gathered through research conducted by Dynata between June 10, 2021 and June 14, 2021. The group surveyed was comprised of 2,502 consumers who are over 18 years of age, use social media as well as watch television or other video content through internet streaming and watch linear television (not streamed from the internet).
About Conviva
Conviva is the intelligence cloud for streaming media. Powered by our patented Stream Sensor™ and Stream ID™, our real-time platform enables marketers, advertisers, tech ops, engineering and customer care teams to build, engage and monetize their audiences. Conviva is dedicated to supporting brands like CCTV, DAZN, Disney (News - Alert)+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Sky, Sling TV, TED and WarnerMedia as they unlock the incredible opportunity in streaming media. Today our platform processes nearly 2 trillion streaming data events daily, supporting more than 500 million unique viewers watching 200 billion streams per year across 4 billion applications streaming on devices. Conviva ensures digital businesses of all sizes can stream better-every stream, every screen, every second. To learn more, visit www.conviva.com.
