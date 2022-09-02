New York Law Journal Readers Vote TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) as #1 Provider in Six Categories

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a global provider of e-discovery and litigation support solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, has been recognized in the New York Law Journal's "Best of 2021 Reader Rankings" as the top provider of legal services in six categories. Readers voted for TLS as the number one provider in the following areas:

End-to-End E-Discovery Solution Provider

Predictive Coding Solution

Managed Document Review Services

Legal Staffing Provider

End-to-End Litigation Consulting Firm

Foreign Language Translation Provider

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Receiving top marks from the New York Law Journal in multiple categories is an honor for our firm. We thank our clients and the TLS team who made these awards possible."

The New York Law Journal was founded in 1888 and is administered by ALM Media. The publication's "Best Of" awards feature companies that stand out in the New York legal industry and provide the legal community with a peer-verified resource to allow them to identify the region's best technologies, products, and service providers. TLS has been honored multiple times across several categories and regions by ALM reader votes, including being recognized as the 2020 Best End-to-End E-Discovery Solution Provider.

Founded in 1992, TLS has built a global team of legal experts to deliver software and service solutions to every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, along with the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. As the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions, TLS offers legal professionals the ability to leverage AI, analytics, and multi-language technology across e-discovery, forensic consulting, due diligence, data privacy, information governance, managed review, and staffing projects.

About TransPerfect Legal Solutions

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) is an industry leader in global legal support. Founded in 1992, TLS offers a full suite of services, including forensic technology and consulting, e-discovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production. With offices in over 100 cities across six continents, TLS is a trusted partner for every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, as well as the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. For more information, visit www.transperfectlegal.com.







About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

